"Let's all-star this guy, he deserves it" - Atlanta Braves slugger Dansby Swanson opens up the scoring with a deep home run, fans are astounded at his hot start

Few players have started the 2022 MLB season better than Dansby Swanson has for the Atlanta Braves, and that hot start has continued into June. The latest example comes in the form of a two-run home run that opened up the scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates and was an absolute no doubter that went sailing high over the left field fence.

The homer was posted to Twitter by Bally Sports Atlanta, and once you see it, you will have no doubt as to why it got fans so excited.

Dansby Swanson is hoping to receive the first All-Star selection of his career, and if he maintains his current pace, it will be hard to deny him. With a .278 batting average and this home run giving him seven, thus far, he could easily find himself representing the Atlanta Braves on All-Star weekend.

Fan support swelled for Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson is hunting for his first All-Star selection

The World Series champion has developed an undeniable connection to the fanbase, and their happiness for him as he lights up the league with home runs was on display tonight. The push for him to be an All-Star has a huge amount of fan support, and this home run is just another example of why he is deserving.

This fan is ready to undertake the campaign to send the veteran player to the All-Star game.

This user has seen this type of play from the shortstop before and revels in the opportunity to see it again.

This fan has their sights set considerably higher than just an All-Star selection for Dansby Swanson.

This fan is ready to declare him the best at his position in all of baseball.

This fan sees Dansby Swanson coming after a separate title as well, though Bryce Harper might have something to say about it.

This fan thinks very highly of the Atlanta Braves, and while they still have some work to do, he could very well end up being correct.

This fan captured their feelings with a brilliant and hilarious GIF.

The Atlanta Braves are solidly in the race for a Wild Card playoff spot, and if they are able to keep getting this high-level play from their shortstop, they will stand a good chance at repeating as World Series champions.

The fan support for this beloved player has been a pleasant sight and a good reminder of the importance of uplifting players on our favorite teams.

