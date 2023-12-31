J.P. France has had a Christmas to remember with his wife Jessica and son Liam. With 2024 only a few hours away, the Houston Astros pitcher must be looking back with pride on a year that saw him make his debut in the MLB and welcome a son into the world.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a mix of throwback photos of her husband and a current picture of their son, noting the resemblance between the two. She captioned her IG Story:

"Looking more like his daddy every day."

J.P. France and son Liam, Jessica's IG Story (@themtvjess)

The family has just celebrated their first Christmas as a trio, which they shared with followers on IG.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE FRANCES 🎄🤍 #Godisgood @thefrenchman28"

Jessica and J.P. France's relationship timeline

Jessica and J.P. France met on the dating app, Bumble, which led to their first date at his house. They quickly started dating and after nearly two years together, he proposed to her in May 2020 at John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Jessica McCain, now Jessica France, was known for reality TV shows like "The Real World" and "The Challenge," and was a chef in Aspen. She spoke to The Athletic about how she changed her life for their relationship:

"I completely turned my whole life around for him. I was working in Aspen as a chef, had a company car and a mountainside condo and was living my best life. I met him and he was like, ‘I’m broke. I play baseball and I’m gone all the time, but I love you.’ And I was like, ‘Cool, I’m down, I love you too'."

After making his Astros debut earlier this year, France has an 11-6 record, a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts. However, he was close to giving up on his baseball dream after the 2019 season and Jessica talked him out of quitting during a phone call:

He told The Athletic earlier this year:

"And she just got on me, just chewing me out," France said. "She’s like ‘If you want to quit, just quit. Stop wasting my time, stop wasting your time, we can go back, I can go back to work in Aspen and all that. I said 'I don’t quit.' Jess saved my career."

The couple got married on February 6, 2021. The arrival of their son, Liam Patrick France came in a banner year for J.P. France, who will doubtless be looking forward to 2024.

