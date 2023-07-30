The Los Angeles Angels lost outfielder Taylor Ward for the next few days. The star outfielder, who is having a very solid season with a 107 wRC+ and a 1.7 fWAR, has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a facial fracture. The scary injury, at least for now, could be better than initially thought since he's only on the 10-day.
In his place, Kevin Padlo has returned to the major league roster. Padlo has bounced around the league in the last few seasons and gone up and down between the minor leagues and major leagues.
The Angels are currently in the midst of a playoff push. A few days ago, they elected to take Shohei Ohtani off the trade market. They're currently five games out of the Wild Card and have already added Lucas Giolito as they prepare to be buyers and not sellers.
This injury doesn't help their chances of making the playoffs. They're already in a hole and now their outfield depth will really be put to the test without Mike Trout and Ward.
Los Angeles Angels fans frustrated with turn of events
Los Angeles Angels fans aren't very happy with the current state of their team and had a wide variety of reactions to this news.
The Angels fan base is not too pleased with this turn of events. For one, Ward was having a strong season and is a pretty solid player. His absence, which is not yet specified, will hurt their chances of making the playoffs, thus making it possible that they lose Ohtani for nothing in free agency.
Furthermore, Kevin Padlo is not a name that inspires faith in the fans. He's been a journeyman and not exactly a top prospect over the last couple of seasons. He will have big shoes to fill and will need to help the team win and avoid slipping further from contention.