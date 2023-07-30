The Los Angeles Angels lost outfielder Taylor Ward for the next few days. The star outfielder, who is having a very solid season with a 107 wRC+ and a 1.7 fWAR, has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a facial fracture. The scary injury, at least for now, could be better than initially thought since he's only on the 10-day.

In his place, Kevin Padlo has returned to the major league roster. Padlo has bounced around the league in the last few seasons and gone up and down between the minor leagues and major leagues.

Angels PR @LAAngelsPR

•Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo

•Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list (facial fractures) #Angels Transactions:•Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo•Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list (facial fractures)

The Angels are currently in the midst of a playoff push. A few days ago, they elected to take Shohei Ohtani off the trade market. They're currently five games out of the Wild Card and have already added Lucas Giolito as they prepare to be buyers and not sellers.

Taylor Ward is injured for the Los Angeles Angels

This injury doesn't help their chances of making the playoffs. They're already in a hole and now their outfield depth will really be put to the test without Mike Trout and Ward.

Los Angeles Angels fans frustrated with turn of events

Los Angeles Angels fans aren't very happy with the current state of their team and had a wide variety of reactions to this news.

Doug Hal @HalosForLife @LAAngelsPR 10 day IL for Ward is good news. Hope to see him back soon.

Eman @Eman_zcru @LAAngelsPR Y’all keep bringing up the same 🗑️ and wonder why they can’t beat the good teams

Debby @505_6239 @LAAngelsPR @AngelsWin Prayers going up for Taylor Ward for relief and a complete recovery

James David @JD0369USMCRET @LAAngelsPR Revenge on Toronto. Win the WC at all costs. Aint catching the Rangers tho.

mÅch↑ @mach1rkid @LAAngelsPR I pray for Taylor early recovery from my heart.

TJ @TinManTJ27 @LAAngelsPR padlo?!?!?! CALL UP JORDYN ADAMS

BoltFam⚡️⚡️ @beardedbeastco @LAAngelsPR Time to call up good players wtf 🤬

The Angels fan base is not too pleased with this turn of events. For one, Ward was having a strong season and is a pretty solid player. His absence, which is not yet specified, will hurt their chances of making the playoffs, thus making it possible that they lose Ohtani for nothing in free agency.

Furthermore, Kevin Padlo is not a name that inspires faith in the fans. He's been a journeyman and not exactly a top prospect over the last couple of seasons. He will have big shoes to fill and will need to help the team win and avoid slipping further from contention.