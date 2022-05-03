Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Prediction and Match Preview - May 4th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Angels play their second game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Angels are currently the leaders in the American League West with a 15-9 record, while the Red Sox are in a slump with a 9-14 record.

The Angels have been a surprise frontrunner in their division, overtaking both the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners. On the flip side of the coin, the Red Sox, who have huge playoff aspirations, are fourth in their division and have lost seven of their last ten games.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Los Angeles Angels Preview

The Los Angeles Angels are one of the best teams in baseball at the moment. They boast an incredible batting lineup, averaging .249 with 28 homers and 105 runs batted in as a team. Leading the charge are former three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, the latter of whom has a league-leading OPS of 1.180.

Add to this the respectable pitching crew of the Angels and they look certain to dismantle the underperforming Boston Red Sox squad with ease.

Key Player - Taylor Ward

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels

Taylor Ward has just been named the American League Player of the Week. He batted a ridiculous .448 and an OPS of 1.484 along with four homers, seven extra-base hits, ten runs scored, and 11 RBIs on 13 base hits.

Congrats, Taylor Ward is your A.L. Player of the Week!

The Angels, while announcing that Ward won the Player of the Week award on Twitter, also provided a glimpse into his stats during the last week:

"Taylor Ward is your A.L. Player of the Week! Over the last week, Ward led the A.L. in hits (13), extra-base hits (7), total bases (29), runs (10), & OPS (1.484). Congrats, @Warrdyboy7!"

Along with Mike Trout, he will surely power the stout offense against an average Boston Red Sox pitching staff.

Los Angeles Angels Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers.

Taylor Ward, RF Shohei Ohtani, DH Mike Trout, CF Jared Walsh, 1B Anthony Rendon, 3B Brandon Marsh, LF Max Stassi, C Tyler Wade, 2B David Fletcher, SS

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox are in bad shape at the moment. In the preseason, they were expected to compete with Toronto, Tampa Bay, and New York for the top spot in the American League East. But as things stand, that is nothing but a pipe dream.

Boston have only won five of their last fifteen games and currently carry a 9-14 win-loss tally. It will be up to the arm of Garrett Whitlock, who has a 1-1 record with a save through six games. He holds a respectable 0.54 ERA in 16.2 innings of work.

Key Player - Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts is one of the few bright spots for the Boston Red Sox this season

You might ask yourself as to why we always feature Xander Bogaerts. That's because outside of Rafael Devers, he's mostly the entire Red Sox offense. Bogaerts boasts a slash line of .369/.418/.500 with eight doubles and nine RBIs on an MLB-second-best 31 base hits.

"I didn't even know how much we've lost in a row because [...] every game it feels like we're right there"

Bogaerts clearly isn't too happy with Boston's recent rut and even told Jahmai Webster of NESN:

"I didn't even know how much we've lost in a row because [...] every game it feels like we're right there."

If the Red Sox fancy a shot against the red hot Angels, they will need to help their club leader Bogaerts in the battery order.

Boston Red Sox Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Garrett Whitlock.

Trevor Story, 2B Alex Verdugo, LF Xander Bogaerts, SS Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Enrique Hernandez, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Franchy Cordero, 1B Christian Vazquez, C

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

The Los Angeles Angels look almost unstoppable at the moment. Riding that momentum high against the struggling Red Sox will give them the boost to easily get past them. Angels to win 6-1.

Where to follow Angels vs Red Sox?

Watch: Bally Sports West (Angels), NESN, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Red Sox).

Listen: KLAA 830 (Angels), WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM (Red Sox).

