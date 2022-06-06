"This is so embarrassing for Major League Baseball" - Los Angeles Dodgers manager not allowed to bring in pitcher due to bizarre MLB rule, leads to game delay

In the New York Mets victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, frustration ran rampant in the top of the ninth inning. It started when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tried to bring in outfielder Zach McKinstry to pitch the ninth inning. This tends to be a common strategy when teams are playing in a game that is a blowout as it allows the manager to save the arms of his relief pitchers in an era of baseball where the arms in the game are more fragile than ever. However, there was an issue, as New York Mets manager Buck Showalter pointed out to the umpiring crew that the Los Angeles Dodgers were in violation of one of the newer rules in Major League Baseball.

Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958 Did not know of the rule (and neither did the Dodgers), but apparently a position player is not allowed to pitch unless a team is trailing by 6 or more runs. That’s what all of this commotion is about. Did not know of the rule (and neither did the Dodgers), but apparently a position player is not allowed to pitch unless a team is trailing by 6 or more runs. That’s what all of this commotion is about.

Per Major League Baseball rules, a team must be leading by a minimum of six runs in order for either team to use a position player on the mound. There are specific exceptions for two-way players such as 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager David Roberts caused a massive delay on the field against the New York Mets due to his lack of knowledge regarding MLB rules

The delay took over ten minutes to sort out as the New York Mets broadcast team of SNY admonished both Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the umpring crew for taking so long to remember and carry out the rule.

SNY @SNYtv Because the Dodgers were within 6 runs, Dave Roberts was forced to bring in Evan Phillips from the bullpen.



Gary: "This is so embarrassing for Major League Baseball." Because the Dodgers were within 6 runs, Dave Roberts was forced to bring in Evan Phillips from the bullpen.Gary: "This is so embarrassing for Major League Baseball." https://t.co/dAUAzG2dSa

The rule was instituted prior to the 2020 Major League Baseball season; however, due to an agreement between the commissioner's office and the Major League Baseball Player's Union to suspend the implementation of new rules until 2022, so this game was the first in Major League Baseball history to be enforced.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA I think the reason not a single person knew of this 6-run rule for a position player to pitch is because no manager has actually given up while down 5 runs I think the reason not a single person knew of this 6-run rule for a position player to pitch is because no manager has actually given up while down 5 runs

Part of the delay was attributed to the umpire crew initially permitting the Dodgers to get reliever Evan Phillips a chance to get warm in the bullpen. However, Buck Showalter of the New York Mets protested that Philips had plenty of time to warm up and the reliever was summoned in early. The Mets won the game 9-4

