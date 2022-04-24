Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers put up their league-leading 10-4 record on the line against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. This will be the opening game of a three-game series between these National League West teams.

The Dodgers have selected All-MLB First Team starter Walker Buehler to start against the D-backs' Merill Kelly, who has a 0.59 ERA through three starts this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Monday, April 25, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

At the time of writing, the Dodgers still own the best record in all of baseball at 10-4, which included a 10th-inning loss to state and division rivals San Diego Padres last night. While the Dodgers' battery lineup is producing numbers that are good for the upper half of team batting stats this season.

The pitching staff, on the other hand, has something more to rave about. Through 14 games this season, the Dodgers' rotation has only given up 84 hits, a 2.24 ERA, and 0.95 WHIP, all league bests. Correlated to this, the Dodgers' pen has a 0.77 WHIP and has struck out 61 batters along the way.

Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman is on a mission

Freddie Freeman is locked in. He is batting .327/.406/.491 with 18 base hits and an OPS of .897 in 55 at-bats. Frederick has been on a tear since facing his former team the Atlanta Braves last week.

Dodger Insider @DodgerInsider Freddie Freeman is tied for fifth in the NL with 18 hits. He's batting .353. Freddie Freeman is tied for fifth in the NL with 18 hits. He's batting .353.

"Freddie Freeman is tied for fifth in the NL with 18 hits. He's batting .353" - @ Dodger Insider

Watch out for Frederick as he might punish the Diamondbacks rotation in this three-game series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Walker Buehler

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Arizona Diamondbacks Preview

The Diamondbacks are in rebuilding mode this season. They currently sit at 6-9 and are in last place in the National League West. Their record, however, doesn't tell the whole story as their pitching crew are in the top half of the league in terms of ERA given and home runs allowed.

It's a whole different world for their batting order, however, as they've only been batting .190/.291/.326 with just 91 hits so far, good for the bottom three in all the mentioned team batting categories.

Key Player - Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly

Starter Merrill Kelly is in impervious form at the moment. The 33-year-old, who made his professional debut with the SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization, has made tremendous strides so far this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks



His ERA now sits at 0.59. Merrill Kelly's scoreless streak to open the season was snapped at 15 innings.His ERA now sits at 0.59. Merrill Kelly's scoreless streak to open the season was snapped at 15 innings.His ERA now sits at 0.59. 👏 https://t.co/8vQJehNBhv

"Merrill Kelly's scoreless streak to open the season was snapped at 15 innings. His ERA now sits at 0.59. 👏" - @ Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2018 Korean Series champion with the Wyverns is pitching a ridiculous 0.59 ERA with 18 punchouts while only issuing five walks through 15.1 innings pitched. It will be interesting to see if he can keep the Dodgers offense guessing and pull off an upset against the NL West Titans.

Arizona Diamondbacks Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Merrill Kelly

Daulton Varsho, CF Ketel Marter, 2B David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Pavin Smith, RF Seth Beer, DH Carson Kelly, C Nick Ahmed, SS Sergio Alcantara

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Match Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear favorites in this game. However, D-backs' starter Merrill Kelly's pitching streak is nothing to scoff at. It might come down to a pitching showdown between Buehler and Kelly, with the Dodgers' offense producing just enough firepower to get them past the Diamondbacks. Dodgers win, 2-1.

Where to follow Dodgers vs Diamondbacks?

Watch: SportsNet LA (Dodgers), Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks)

Listen: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020 (Dodgers), 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KHOV Univision 105.1 (Diamondbacks)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt