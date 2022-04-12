Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins Prediction & Match Preview - April 12th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers head out to St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The Dodgers have gotten off to a disappointing start to their 2022 season. Their current record is 1-2 after a rough series against a fiesty Colorado Rockies squad.

The Twins boast an equivalent record of 1-2 after avoiding a sweep on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners. Both teams have aspirations of making the playoffs after making pricey free-agent signings this offseason.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

The Dodgers entered the season with expectations as high as they possibly could be. After a splashy offseason that was headlined by acquiring two former Atlanta Braves in 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Freddie Freeman and former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, the team has flopped out of the gate. They'll look to set things right and play to their potential as they begin a three-game set against the Twins.

Key Player: Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

As an under-the-radar signing in the 2022 offseason, the versatile member of the squad that won the World Series in 2020 returned to the Dodgers on a four-year pact that is set to pay him $60 million. To this point, Taylor has been worth every penny as he's hitting .571 on the season in a competitive Dodgers lineup. Expect Taylor to play outfield and keep his hot streak going.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Last time Chris Taylor hit a home run he did it three times in one game Last time Chris Taylor hit a home run he did it three times in one game https://t.co/ogsW7i6q49

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup:

Manager Dave Roberts will submit the following lineup for the Dodgers:

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Justin Turner, DH Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Chris Taylor, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Gavin Lux, 2B

On the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers will be former first-round pick Andrew Heaney. The pitcher has struggled to live up to the potential that got him drafted by the Miami Marlins in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft.

Minnesota Twins Preview:

The Twins underwent a major makeover in the offseason after sending three starters to the New York Yankees. The move that brought players such as Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the team gave the club enough financial breathing room to lure former Houston Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa to the Twin Cities on a lucrative three-year deal. This put the Twins squarely back into the conversation for playoff contention, though a series loss to Seattle caused the flashy moves to fizzle to start the year.

Key Player: Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays

Fresh off signing a $100 million extension to remain with the Twins, Byron Buxton is showcasing the five tools that prompted the team to draft him second overall in the 2012 MLB Draft. Buxton homered twice in the series finale against the Mariners and boasts a 1.000 slugging percentage on the young season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Byron Buxton’s last three at-bats:

Home run

Home run

Home run Byron Buxton’s last three at-bats:Home runHome runHome run https://t.co/fYysr5IBKo

Minnesota Twins Projected Lineup

Manager Rocco Baldelli will submit the following lineup for the Minnesota Twins:

CF Byron Buxton 2B Jorge Polanco SS Carlos Correa DH Luis Arraez 1B Miguel Sano RF Max Kepler 3B Giovanny Urshela C Ryan Jeffers LF Nick Gordon

The Twins will send their own reclamation project to the mound in Chris Archer. Since being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Archer has lost all of the potential he flashed during his tenure leading the Rays. He hopes to find a fresh start in Minnesota.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction:

Expect both offenses to take advantage of the lack of quality pitching both teams are sending out. Both rosters have too much talent to have the bats stay so quiet for so long. The arms of Archer and Heaney are not talented enough to quell the quality of hitting they will face. It will come down to whomever has more offensive weapons, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers the advantage in this matchup.

Edited by Windy Goodloe