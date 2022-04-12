Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins Prediction & Match Preview - April 13th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Minneapolis for an early interleague series against the Minnesota Twins. The 2022 championship favorite Dodgers are reeling from a 4-9 loss to the Colorado Rockies. They dropped two games and won one in their series at the Mile High City.

The Twins, on the other hand, are coming off a win against the Seattle Mariners, 10-4. The two teams split the wins, earning two each in the season-opening series. The Mariners won the first two while the Twins won the final two games.

The Dodgers have selected Andrew Heaney to start. The Twins will send former two-time All-Star Chris Archer to the mound.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Minnesota Twins | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias

It has been a slow start for the Blue Crew so far. They have a 1-2 record to start the season and have dropped games against a relatively inferior Colorado Rockies team. In the final game of the series at Coors Field, the Rockies lit up 2021 NL wins leader Julio Urias for three runs in the first inning. The pitcher was pulled at the end of the second inning. The Dodgers are looking to sort out their pitching difficulties so far against the revamped squad of the Twins.

Key Player - Gavin Lux

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster is brimming with embarrassment of riches this season, including the versatile Gavin Lux. He is batiing .375/.500/.375 with two runs batted in, three runs and two walks in just eight at bats. The household names of the Dodgers haven't found their bats yet, so expect Lux, along with Chris Taylor, to carry them for this series.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Gavin Lux needs to ask Trea Turner for lessons on how to slide Gavin Lux needs to ask Trea Turner for lessons on how to slide https://t.co/xuup8fEmQP

"Gavin Lux needs to ask Trea Turner for lessons on how to slide" - @ Blake Harris

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Andrew Heaney

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Minnesota Twins Team Preview

Carlos Correa posing with his Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards

It has been a decent start for the team from the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Twins appear to have been rejuvenated in the early proceedings. They split games with the Mariners in the four-game series, but the Mariners are expected to be one of the playoff contenders this year, so those wins are nothing to write off. If the Dodgers continue with their pitching problems, look for the high-powered Minnesota offense to pounce.

Key Player - Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twin Byron Buxton

The oft-injured former Gold Glove winning outfielder is off to an MVP caliber start in the 2022 campaign. Byron Buxton has a slash line of .333/.412/1.067 with three homers, four runs batted in, five runs, two doubles, and a stolen base, all in just 15 at bats. At the moment, there is no stopping this man.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Baseball gods, if you really are out there, please keep this man Byron Buxton healthy Baseball gods, if you really are out there, please keep this man Byron Buxton healthy https://t.co/WxVulBnt68

"Baseball gods, if you really are out there, please keep this man Byron Buxton healthy" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Chris Archer

Byron Buxton, CF Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Giovanny Urshela, 3B Miguel Sano, 1B Alex Kiriloff, LF Gary Sanchez, DH Ryan Jeffers, C Max Kepler, RF

Dodgers vs Twins Match Prediction

We expect Chris Archer to outduel Adrian Heaney on the mound. The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense needs to emerge in this game because if it doesn't, Minnesota's red-hot offense will run them off the park. The Twins are favorites to bag the win in this matchup.

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Twins

The game is available on SportsNet LA for the Dodgers and Bally Sports North for the Twins. It can also be streamed through radio at Dodgers Rado AM570 and KTNQ 1020 for the Dodgers, and TIBN and twinsbeisbol.com for Minnesota.

