Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - May 20th | MLB Season 2022

The National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers travel to the City of Brotherly Love for the first game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Dodgers have won four straight games and boast a 24-12 record at the time of writing. While the Phillies, on the other hand, have recorded consecutive losses for a 17-19 record.

There is a silver lining for the Phillies in this matchup, though. The last time these two teams played a four-game series, they got the better of the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine 3-1.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies.

Date & Time: Friday, May 20, 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are pummeling opponents early on this season. They look as hungry as ever to return to the World Series after falling just short of their quest last year. The Dodgers currently hold a 24-12 record, which is the best in the National League so far.

Their success can be attributed to their excellent pitching and batting crew that find themselves in the top three of almost all the pitching and batting statistics. This is no small feat as the Dodgers are dominating both sides of the field and are giving few chances for the opposition to even score runs.

This game against the Philadelphia Phillies should be a walk in the park for the best team in the National League.

Key Player - Trea Turner

Los Angeles Dodgers shorstop Trea Turner

Trea Turner owns more than a smooth base slide. He also boasts a .281/.346/.402 with 27 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple, and six stolen bases this season.

It's a struggle to pick the sole carrying influence in this Los Angeles Dodgers squad as most of them have been consistent so far. It has been a collective team effort from the team and Turner has done his bit admirably well.

Dodger Blue @DodgerBlue1958 Trea Turner capped off a string of 3 straight hits.

Trea Turner capped off a string of 3 straight hits.https://t.co/dFjXPUDGJb

"Trea Turner capped off a string of 3 straight hits." - @ Dodger Blue

The All-Star shortstop has been a gem for the Dodgers in both offense and defense this season. Expect no less in this game against the Phillies.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Julio Urias.

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies' gamble to go all-in on offense this season has provided mixed results. They sit third in the NL East, just behind the Miami Marlins, and have generated the most runs scored in the division 172. The glaring statistic, however, is that they've given up 157 runs as well.

They currently hold a 17-19 record this season. While their offense has produced the numbers expected of them in the preseason, the pitching, which was sacrificed to boost their batting firepower, has floundered.

It would be a tough proposition for the Phillies to outscore the Los Angeles Dodgers in this contest. But if there's anything the Phillies have proven so far, it's that they can take on the Blue Crew.

Key Player - Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is producing heavy digits for the high-octane Philadelphia Phillies offense. He carries a slash line of .305/.361/.634/ with a league fifth-best OPS of .995.

Harper has also blasted nine homers and 27 RBIs on 40 base hits and is tied for the most doubles in the league with 14. He has stolen six bases as well just to stuff the stat sheet.

Harper has been stellar in his bid to repeat as the MVP. He will hope to help his side once again come out on top in this possible saloon fight against the Dodgers.

Philadelphia Phillies Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suarez.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Jean Segura, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Johan Camargo, SS Roman Quinn, CF

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies hold a season lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 3-1. That means that a third of the total losses the Dodgers have suffered this season have come at the hands of Philadelphia.

Expect the Blue Crew to bounce back and give the Phillies a taste of their own medicine this time around. Dodgers to win, 5-4.

Where to follow Dodgers vs Phillies?

Watch: SportsNet LA (Dodgers), NBCSP (Phillies).

Listen: KTNQ 1020, Dodgers Radio AM570 (Dodgers), WTTM 1680, 94 WIP (Phillies).

