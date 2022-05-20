Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - May 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out their series in the City of Brotherly Love as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a May 22 matchup. The Los Angeles Dodgers hope to stay ahead and build on their lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West, while the Philadelphia Phillies hope to finally unlock the potential of a roster brimming with talent. The Los Angeles Dodgers will send an undefeated Tony Gonsolin to the hill while the Philadelphia Phillies will counter with right-hander Zach Eflin.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies | MLB 2022 Regular Season

Date and Time: Sunday, May 22, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Location: Citizen's Bank Ballpark, Philadelphia, PA

Los Angeles Dodgers:

There are few rosters as balanced from top to bottom as the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team leads the most competitive division in baseball, and after a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team is in the midst of a five-game winning streak. During that streak, the team has averaged nearly seven runs per game and scored at least five runs in each matchup. The Dodgers lost the series to the Phillies last week and will be looking forward to exacting some revenge this time around.

Key Player - Tony Gonsolin

Los Angeles Dodger Tony Gonsolin is 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 30 Ks in 33 innings

The right-hander just turned 28 this week and has been absolutely flawless during his 2022 campaign. Though his surface level numbers appear unspectacular, he has surrendered no more than three hits in any of his games pitched in the 2022 season. While analytics point to a slight regression heading his way, Gonsolin has pitched incredibly well, as he boasts an immaculate earned run average of 1.64.

He's been a stabilizing presence in the LA Dodgers rotation.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup:

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Philadelphia Phillies Preview:

The Phillies seemed destined to begin a freefall. Fans and analysts were demanding that Joe Girardi be fired, Bryce Harper had a tear in his UCL, and the team was flirting with last place in the National League East. However the team has turned it around in the last 10 games, thanks in big part to taking three out of four from the Dodgers in LA. The club has elevated itself to second place behind the New York Mets, though they still trail by seven games. Girardi's seat is still hot, but demands for his job have quieted slightly.

Key Player - Zach Eflin

In 19.2 innings against the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres (who drafted Eflin) Zach Elfin has struck out 17 while surrendering only four runs.

The right-hander for the Phillies has actually pitched quite well against West Coast opponents this year. In 19.2 innings against the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres (who drafted Eflin), Zach Elfin has struck out 17 while surrendering only four runs.

"Zach Elfin, Nasty 77mph Curveball" - @ Rob Friedman

If the Phillies want any chance of taking this game from th Dodgers, Eflin will need to keep the murderer's row, that is the Dodgers lineup, quelled for the entirety of his start.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Lineup

Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Jean Segura, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Johan Camargo, SS Roman Quinn, CF

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction

The Dodgers offense just seems too unstoppable in this matchup. Combine that with Eflin's so-so performances this season and Citizen's Bank Park's friendliness to hitters, it doesn't seem like anybody will be able to stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from taking their revenge. Expect Freddie Freeman, who owns at .854 OPS against Philadelphia as a visitor, to get some key hits as the Dodgers put this one away convincingly, 9-2.

