Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction & Match Preview - May 10th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers travel from Wrigley Field to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to face off against the Pirates. The Dodgers come in with a record of 19-7 and sit atop the loaded National League West. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are below .500 and in third place in the NL Central with a record of 12-15.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to continue their six-game winning streak as they play a struggling Pirates team. This article will preview everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday night's contest.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 6:35 p.m. EDT.

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Opened in 2001, is one of the most scenic ballparks in America.

Los Angeles Dodgers Team Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs - Game One

The Los Angeles Dodgers are showing why they were picked by so many to win it all in 2022. Their 19-7 record after tonight's win against the Chicago Cubs is the best win percentage in baseball.

The Dodgers offense has been outstanding this season. The team ranks first in all of baseball in runs per game, averaging just over five runs per game.

Freddie Freeman is making the most of his debut with his new team, batting .316 with three home runs and 12 RBI's. Mookie Betts is having a bounceback season as he leads the team in home runs with five. Here, watch Betts hit a towering homer earlier this weekend at Wrigley.

"The Mookie Betts Game!" - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts had five RBI's in Saturday night's game, which also included a bases-clearing double.

"Clear the bases Mookie, don't be Chi." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers pitching staff has been excellent as well. Team ERA currently ranks first in baseball with an eye-popping 2.11 total team ERA. Clayton Kershaw is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and is having another Cy Young caliber season. Every starting pitcher in their rotation has an ERA under three. If the Dodgers keep up this pace, they have the potential to win 110+ games.

Key Player: Cody Bellinger

Detroit Tigers v LA Dodgers

Cody Bellinger is a key player for the Dodgers in this matchup. Bellinger is having another slow start to his 2022 season after a very disappointing 2021. Bellinger is batting just .215 to start the season but has shown signs of improvement as of late. In the month of May, Bellinger is batting .333 in six games played.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers predicted lineup for Tuesday night's game can be seen below.

1 Mookie Betts, OF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B 3 Trea Turner, SS 4 Max Muncy, DH 5 Justin Turner, 3B 6 Will Smith, C 7 Chris Taylor, OF 8 Cody Bellinger, OF 9 Gavin Lux, 2B

Pittsburgh Pirates Team Preview

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in another rebuilding year as they are off to a slow start to the 2022 season. The team currently sits at an 11-16 record, which is good enough for third in the NL Central.

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the team in batting average so far with a .318. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team in home runs with four on the season. The former All-Star is a likely trade candidate if he is able to stay healthy and hit for power.

Jose Quintana leads the starting rotation with an ERA of 3.38. The Pirates’ ERA is toward the bottom in all of baseball with an ERA of 4.72 (28th out of 30).

Key Player: Bryse Wilson

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

Bryse Wilson is scheduled to start for the Pirates on Tuesday night and is a key player for the home team in this matchup. On the season, Wilson has a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 3.79.

Pittsburgh Pirates Predicted Lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Ben Gamel, LF 2 Bryan Reynolds, CF 3 Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B 4 Dan Vogelbach, DH 5 Yoshitomo Tusutsugo, 1B 6 Diego Castilla, SS 7 Jack Suwinski, RF 8 Michael Perez, C 9 Cole Tucker, 2B

Dodgers vs. Pirates Match Prediction

This is a series that has been dominated by the Dodgers as of late. The Dodgers have won their last 16 contests going back to 2018. Take the Dodgers in this matchup. Final score: Dodgers 6, Pirates 1.

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Pirates

The game can be seen on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Spectrum SportsNet, and MLB Extra Innings.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt