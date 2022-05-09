Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the final game of their three-game series at PNC Park on May 11.

The Dodgers currently own the best record in the majors at 19-7. The Pirates, on the other hand, are surprisingly in third place in the National League Central.

Los Angeles is on a six-game win streak and has a run differential of +74. Pittsburgh are no slouches either as they have been one of the biggest surprises of the early part of the season. Finding wins and placing third in the NL Central has been a breath of fresh air for the Pirate faithful.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 12:35 p.m. EDT.

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers have put the league on notice. They're making a statement that they will return to the World Series this year and no one could possibly stop them.

It is too early in the season to make these assumptions, but with the Dodgers being a well-oiled machine, it's hard to make a compelling argument against them.

They are currently on top of both team pitching and batting statistics and are virtually superior to any other opposition this season. The Pirates will need to bring their A-game if they hope to at least score a run against the Dodgers.

Key Player - Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman has been an anchor in the Dodgers offense

Freddie Freeman has a slash line of .323/.400/.525 with an OPS of .925. He also has three homers and 13 RBIs on 32 base hits, which is seventh-best among all National League batters.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA Heads up play by Freddie Freeman. Heads up play by Freddie Freeman. https://t.co/3mRrpxWFfh

"Heads up play by Freddie Freeman." - @ SportsNet LA

Freeman is batting .422 in 45 at-bats against the current pitching rotation of the Pirates. Look for him to assert his dominance against a dismal Pittsburgh Pirates pitching crew.

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Tyler Anderson.

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Will Smith, C Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been a pleasant surprise this season. They now have a 11-16 record that is good for third spot in the National League Central. The team has managed to shock everyone by grinding out wins against tougher competition.

However, their pitching staff has been dismal at the start of the season as they have a 4.83 ERA at the moment. Their batting order is carrying the load as a result and have found themselves in the top half of batting averages with .233.

It will be a mighty challenge for the Pirates to generate anything on offense given the Dodgers' pitching capabilities and defensive supremacy. But as they've shown so far this season, nothing is impossible for them.

Key Player - Ben Gamel

Pittsburgh Pirate Ben Gamel

Ben Gamel has been one of the bright spots in the Pittsburgh battery lineup. He has a slash line of .293/.363/.451 with a triple, five doubles, and 13 RBIs as well as 24 base hits. He also has two homers so far this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates BEN GAMEL TO THE MOON!! BEN GAMEL TO THE MOON!! https://t.co/Y9VZqG0MM7

BEN GAMEL TO THE MOON!! - @ Pittsburgh Pirates

It will be interesting to see if Gamel can get one past the superb Dodgers pitching lineup. If he can elevate his game on this one, the Pirates could potentially script an upset.

Pittsburgh Pirates Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Dillon Peters.

Diego Castillo, SS Bryan Reynolds, CF Killian Hayes, 3B Daniel Vogelbach, DH Michael Chavis, 2B Yoshi Tsutsugo, 1B Andrew Knapp, C Jack Suwinski, RF Jake Marisnick, LF

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

It should be academic that the Los Angeles Dodgers would run the Pittsburgh Pirates out of their own stadium. However, Pittsburgh have already managed to upset powerhouses such as the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres and are very capable of pulling one out of the hat.

We'll still give the Los Angeles Dodgers the edge as they look invincible at the moment. Dodgers to win 4-2.

Where to follow Dodgers vs Pirates?

Watch: SportsNet (Dodgers), ATT SportsNet-PIT (Pirates).

Listen: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020 (Dodgers), 100.1 FM/KDKA-AM 1020 (Pirates).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra