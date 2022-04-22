Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers head down the coast to take on their NL West rival the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers lead the division, sporting the second best record in the league. Meanwhile the Padres match the Dodgers in wins as they await reinforcements to return from the IL.

The NL West was the best division in all of baseball in 2021 with three teams making the playoffs. This year, it somehow got better with the Colorado Rockies joining the fray as four of the five teams are separated by a single win. This means that starters Julio Urias and Nick Martinez will have to bring their A-game on Friday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 22, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

The Dodgers are riding high. After an early stumble against the Rockies to start the 2022 campaign, the team has been dialed in and firing on all cylinders. New addition Freddie Freeman awakened his thunderous bat to dispatch his former team in the Atlanta Braves. He helped the Dodgers maintain their slim lead in the National League West. Overall, manager Dave Roberts should have no complaints about his roster, they've performed as expected to this point in the season.

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

Key Player: Cody Bellinger

Bellinger had an underwhelming 2021, which was compounded by an embarassingly poor 2022 pring Training. However, the talent that won the Dodgers centerfielder the NL MVP award seems to have returned. Bellinger has the makings of a hot streak brewing.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA



After his dreadful 2021 season, it's great to see him get off to a nice start.



#Dodgers



Cody Bellinger looks so much stronger and more fluid at the plate this year.After his dreadful 2021 season, it's great to see him get off to a nice start. Cody Bellinger looks so much stronger and more fluid at the plate this year. After his dreadful 2021 season, it's great to see him get off to a nice start. #Dodgers https://t.co/RvqTvNXgf2

"Cody Bellinger looks so much stronger and more fluid at the plate this year."

Over the last three games, Bellinger has racked up 11 total bases including a homer, double, and triple. He will hope to carry that momentum into Petco Park and remind Dodgers fans that he still has the talent to be among baseball's best players.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Julio Urias

Mookie Betts, RF Trea Turner, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B WIll Smith, C Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Chris Taylor, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Gavin Lux, 2B

San Diego Padres Preview

The Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball this week. The team has relied heavily on their stellar pitching. Their staff has given up just four runs over the team's four-game winning streak.

The offense has run a little bit hot and cold. However, it is still putting up solid numbers in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr., putting the team one game behind the Dodgers.

Key Player: Jake Cronenworth

In a lineup as stacked as the Padres, it's easy to overlook a player like Cronenworth. His batting average has been below the Mendoza line this season, but he has gotten on base at a .339 clip. This matchup in particular may be a wake-up call for the second baseman as he is hitting .400 against Julio Urias with a home run.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Lowest swing rate, 2022 (min 100 pitches seen):



Spencer Torkelson: 29.0%

Seiya Suzuki: 29.8%

Juan Soto: 32.0%

Jake Cronenworth: 32.7%

Brandon Nimmo: 33.0%

Paul Goldschmidt: 33.0%



**entering today Lowest swing rate, 2022 (min 100 pitches seen):Spencer Torkelson: 29.0%Seiya Suzuki: 29.8%Juan Soto: 32.0%Jake Cronenworth: 32.7%Brandon Nimmo: 33.0%Paul Goldschmidt: 33.0%**entering today

San Diego Padres Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Nick Martinez

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Jorge Alfaro, C C.J. Abrams, RF Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Prediction:

Expect Nick Martinez to use his change up to keep the Dodgers off balance. While Martinez won't pitch deep into the game, he will keep the Dodgers off the board long enough for the Padres to keep pace. Cronenworth continues his success against Urias and the Padres manage to narrowly take game one of the series.

How to Watch:

Los Angeles Dodgers: Spectrum Sportsnet

San Diego Padres: Bally Sports San Diego

Edited by Jason Birkelbach