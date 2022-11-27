Angel Hernandez is not the most popular umpire in Major League Baseball. He's routinely the subject of a fan base's ire after blowing a crucial call or making a mistake in favor of their opponent. He's widely considered the worst umpire in the game.

PitchingNinja, a popular content creator who focuses on highlighting the best pitches in baseball, gives out yearly awards for hilarious things. Recently, he gave Bryce Harper the "Worst Actor" award.

This time, he's awarding Angel Hernandez. It's not an award for being the worst umpire or anything like that. Instead, he's being recognized for a rather hilarious moment in a game where Hernandez didn't look like he knew where he was.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Winner: Ángel Hernández 2022 PitchingNinja "When the Edibles Kick In" Award.Winner: Ángel Hernández 2022 PitchingNinja "When the Edibles Kick In" Award. 🏆Winner: Ángel Hernández https://t.co/KiuEmwjCel

PitchingNinja labeled the award the "When the Edibles Kick In" and it's a fitting title. Hernandez appears to be seriously enjoying this particular moment behind the dish.

MLB fans generally dislike the umpire, but they can at least come together and laugh at and appreciate this hilarious moment he provided them.

Ryan Hall @ryanhallwrites @PitchingNinja Considering that he usually calls games like a glitchy NPC in a video game I’d say this is normal. @PitchingNinja Considering that he usually calls games like a glitchy NPC in a video game I’d say this is normal.

* @ihatethecap @PitchingNinja It’s funny because he’s giving pre pitch signals which is normal but then I guess he got bored? Idk what he’s doing @PitchingNinja It’s funny because he’s giving pre pitch signals which is normal but then I guess he got bored? Idk what he’s doing

Charlie Scruggs⚾️ @sorry_charlie25 @PitchingNinja As an umpire I can say I’ve done this before when I help up a 2-2 count 🤣 not exactly this but something similar @PitchingNinja As an umpire I can say I’ve done this before when I help up a 2-2 count 🤣 not exactly this but something similar

Gigli Hendrix @GigliHendrix @PitchingNinja If he admitted he did games stoned he’d immediately become my favorite umpire. @PitchingNinja If he admitted he did games stoned he’d immediately become my favorite umpire.

Despite their general disdain for the umpire, MLB fans can genuinely appreciate a funny moment like this one.

How long has Angel Hernandez been in MLB?

The long-time umpire first received his call to the major leagues back in 1991. He was asked to be a substitute for a full-time umpire and the rest is legitimately history.

Since then, he's become one of the most well-known umpires in the league, though not necessarily for good reasons. However, he has umpired in a couple of World Series: 2002 and 2005.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game Two

He also umpired the the All-Star Game in 1999, 2009 and 2017. He has worked seven championship series, including 1997, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

He is perhaps more notable now for his ongoing lawsuit against Major League Baseball. He sued in 2017 alleging racial discrimination as a reason he wasn't working World Series games anymore and why he wasn't being promoted to crew chief.

He cited a fued with Joe Torre that dated back to his managing days as another reason why. This lawsuit has not yet been resolved.

Poll : 0 votes