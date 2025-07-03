Mariners vs. Royals: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

The Seattle Mariners lock horns with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for the fourth and final game of the series at T-Mobile Park. Coming into this game, the Mariners are second in the AL West with a 45-41 record, while the Royals are fourth in the AL Central with a 40-47 record.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Thursday's series finale.
Mariners vs Royals prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is young Bryan Woo, who has been great this year. The 25-year-old boasts a 7-4 record, along with a 2.93 ERA and 96 total strikeouts.
Offensively, the hitting prowess of Cal Raleigh is quite well-known at this point. The catcher has been supported ably by the likes of J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, who have chipped in with important hits.
Starting for the visitors is veteran Seth Lugo. On paper, Lugo's numbers are quite similar to those of his counterpart, with a 5-5 record, along with a 2.74 ERA and 76 total strikeouts. Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino are the key players for the Royals on the other side of the plate.
The Mariners, who have looked strong at home all season, should be able to edge this low-scoring encounter.
Prediction: Seattle Mariners 4, Kansas City Royals 3
Odds
Money Line: Seattle Mariners -114, Kansas City Royals -103
Run Line: Seattle +1.5 (-208), Kansas City -1.5 (+170)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-106), Under 7.5 (-115)
Injury report
Mariners injuries
- Bryce Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Collin Snider: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Gregory Santos: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Victor Robles: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Ryan Bliss: 60-day IL (Bicep)
Royals injuries
- Cole Ragans: 15-day IL (Rotator Cuff)
- Michael Massey: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Hunter Harvey: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Alec Marsh: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- James McArthur: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Expert's picks
Throughout the season, Seattle has looked their best at home, while Kansas City has struggled for consistency on the road. The hosts should have enough in the tank to secure an important victory here, clinching this four-game series in the process.
Money Line: Seattle Mariners -114
Run Line: Seattle +1.5 (-208)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)