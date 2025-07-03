Mariners vs. Royals: Game 4 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

The Seattle Mariners lock horns with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for the fourth and final game of the series at T-Mobile Park. Coming into this game, the Mariners are second in the AL West with a 45-41 record, while the Royals are fourth in the AL Central with a 40-47 record.

Ad

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Thursday's series finale.

Mariners vs Royals prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taking the mound for the hosts is young Bryan Woo, who has been great this year. The 25-year-old boasts a 7-4 record, along with a 2.93 ERA and 96 total strikeouts.

Bryan Woo in action against the Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty

Offensively, the hitting prowess of Cal Raleigh is quite well-known at this point. The catcher has been supported ably by the likes of J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco, who have chipped in with important hits.

Ad

Trending

Starting for the visitors is veteran Seth Lugo. On paper, Lugo's numbers are quite similar to those of his counterpart, with a 5-5 record, along with a 2.74 ERA and 76 total strikeouts. Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino are the key players for the Royals on the other side of the plate.

The Mariners, who have looked strong at home all season, should be able to edge this low-scoring encounter.

Ad

Prediction: Seattle Mariners 4, Kansas City Royals 3

Odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -114, Kansas City Royals -103

Run Line: Seattle +1.5 (-208), Kansas City -1.5 (+170)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-106), Under 7.5 (-115)

Injury report

Mariners injuries

Bryce Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Collin Snider: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Gregory Santos: 60-day IL (Knee)

Victor Robles: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Ryan Bliss: 60-day IL (Bicep)

Royals injuries

Cole Ragans: 15-day IL (Rotator Cuff)

Michael Massey: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Hunter Harvey: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Alec Marsh: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

James McArthur: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ad

Expert's picks

Throughout the season, Seattle has looked their best at home, while Kansas City has struggled for consistency on the road. The hosts should have enough in the tank to secure an important victory here, clinching this four-game series in the process.

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -114

Run Line: Seattle +1.5 (-208)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More