"Marlins officially won the trade" "His brother bet on him to hit a home run" - MLB fans entertained by Jordan Groshans brother's reaction as the Miami Marlins prospect hits his first career home run

Miami Marlins prospect Jordan Groshans blasted his first career home run tonight. Groshans blasted a shot to left field off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The home run put the Marlins up 1-0 on the Phillies.

Along with hitting his first ever MLB home run, Jordan Groshans' family was in attendance tonight at Loan Depot Park. His brother couldn't contain his excitement over the home run. Groshan's brother decided to get up and run around the concourse as his brother rounded the bases.

MLB @MLB Jordan Groshans launched his first career homer and his brother Jaxx took the HR trot with him Jordan Groshans launched his first career homer and his brother Jaxx took the HR trot with him 😂 https://t.co/i7vvg5Npit

His brother was going absolutely nuts as he jumped up and down in utter disbelief. He then proceeded to run around the stands with airplane arms like he had hit a home run himself. The moment was great for both the Groshans' family and MLB fans.

Smilo @smeez38 MLB @MLB Jordan Groshans launched his first career homer and his brother Jaxx took the HR trot with him Jordan Groshans launched his first career homer and his brother Jaxx took the HR trot with him 😂 https://t.co/i7vvg5Npit Marlins officially win the trade twitter.com/mlb/status/157… Marlins officially win the trade twitter.com/mlb/status/157…

Baseball szn @Kid__Craigi MLB @MLB Jordan Groshans launched his first career homer and his brother Jaxx took the HR trot with him Jordan Groshans launched his first career homer and his brother Jaxx took the HR trot with him 😂 https://t.co/i7vvg5Npit He bet on his brother to hit a home run twitter.com/mlb/status/157… He bet on his brother to hit a home run twitter.com/mlb/status/157…

Groshans was selected in the 12th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2018 MLB draft. After spending time in the Blue Jays minor league system, Groshans was traded to the Miami Marlins. He was traded on August 2nd of this year and was assigned to their Triple-A team, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Baseball Trade Values @BaseballValues



The deal is rejected by our model as an overpay by Toronto. The #BlueJays have reportedly acquired RHPs Anthony Bass ($1.4M median trade value) and Zach Pop ($0.1M) and a PTBNL (unknown) from the #Marlins in exchange for IF Jordan Groshans ($12.9M).The deal is rejected by our model as an overpay by Toronto. The #BlueJays have reportedly acquired RHPs Anthony Bass ($1.4M median trade value) and Zach Pop ($0.1M) and a PTBNL (unknown) from the #Marlins in exchange for IF Jordan Groshans ($12.9M).The deal is rejected by our model as an overpay by Toronto.

Over the course of a couple of weeks at Triple-A, the Marlins were ready to see what Groshans could do at the big league level. Miami selected his contract and promoted him to their major league club on September 13th.

Fish Stripes Prospects Coverage @FishProspects Jordan Groshans



9 extra-base hits in 67 AAA games before the trade



8 extra-base hits in 22 AAA games since the trade Jordan Groshans9 extra-base hits in 67 AAA games before the trade8 extra-base hits in 22 AAA games since the trade https://t.co/LtcIL3zOWx

Since the trade, Groshans has found quite a bit of success at the plate. The Marlins aren't going to compete for a World Series title this year. It was smart for them to bring up Jordan Groshans and give him at-bats against MLB pitching. This gives Groshans some experience and allows the Marlins to get a sneak peak at who they traded for.

Fish Stripes @fishstripes Craig Mish @CraigMish Marlins will select infielder Jordan Groshans from AAA Jacksonville ahead of tonight’s game against the Phillies per sources. Marlins will select infielder Jordan Groshans from AAA Jacksonville ahead of tonight’s game against the Phillies per sources. 22-year-old Jordan Groshans will become the youngest player to play for the Marlins this season twitter.com/CraigMish/stat… 22-year-old Jordan Groshans will become the youngest player to play for the Marlins this season twitter.com/CraigMish/stat…

With being the youngest player on the Marlins, Jordan Groshans can be a student of the game. He can learn a lot about the game from veteran Marlins players like Miguel Rojas. He will also be able to pick the minds of one of the best pitchers in the league right now, Sandy Alcantara.

The Miami Marlins are hopeful Jordan Groshans can be another young star for this club

Craig Mish @CraigMish 3 hits for Jordan Groshans yesterday. A bomb today. I saw the hilight and checked the box score, I can confirm this is a player on the Marlins. 3 hits for Jordan Groshans yesterday. A bomb today. I saw the hilight and checked the box score, I can confirm this is a player on the Marlins.

The Miami Marlins' eyes will be on the future and the future will be bright with the start Groshans is having. The club hasn't had the season they had hoped for this year, as their bats got cold. It also didn't help that they lost one of their best players, Jazz Chisholm, who was a sparkplug for that team. The Marlins are hoping that a healthy Jazz Chisholm and Jordan Grishans can help lift this team next year.

Fish on the Farm @marlinsminors



Isn’t a shortstop; can he do enough to stick at 3B every day? That’s what Miami will need to gauge. Jordan Groshans has done well since joining the #Marlins . Doesn’t really have a standout tool but does a lot of things very well. Decent floor but lower ceiling kind of guy.Isn’t a shortstop; can he do enough to stick at 3B every day? That’s what Miami will need to gauge. Jordan Groshans has done well since joining the #Marlins. Doesn’t really have a standout tool but does a lot of things very well. Decent floor but lower ceiling kind of guy.Isn’t a shortstop; can he do enough to stick at 3B every day? That’s what Miami will need to gauge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif