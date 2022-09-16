"Marlins officially won the trade" "His brother bet on him to hit a home run" - MLB fans entertained by Jordan Groshans brother's reaction as the Miami Marlins prospect hits his first career home run

Miami Marlins prospect Jordan Groshans blasted his first career home run tonight. Groshans blasted a shot to left field off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The home run put the Marlins up 1-0 on the Phillies.
Along with hitting his first ever MLB home run, Jordan Groshans' family was in attendance tonight at Loan Depot Park. His brother couldn't contain his excitement over the home run. Groshan's brother decided to get up and run around the concourse as his brother rounded the bases.
His brother was going absolutely nuts as he jumped up and down in utter disbelief. He then proceeded to run around the stands with airplane arms like he had hit a home run himself. The moment was great for both the Groshans' family and MLB fans.
Groshans was selected in the 12th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2018 MLB draft. After spending time in the Blue Jays minor league system, Groshans was traded to the Miami Marlins. He was traded on August 2nd of this year and was assigned to their Triple-A team, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Over the course of a couple of weeks at Triple-A, the Marlins were ready to see what Groshans could do at the big league level. Miami selected his contract and promoted him to their major league club on September 13th.
Since the trade, Groshans has found quite a bit of success at the plate. The Marlins aren't going to compete for a World Series title this year. It was smart for them to bring up Jordan Groshans and give him at-bats against MLB pitching. This gives Groshans some experience and allows the Marlins to get a sneak peak at who they traded for.
With being the youngest player on the Marlins, Jordan Groshans can be a student of the game. He can learn a lot about the game from veteran Marlins players like Miguel Rojas. He will also be able to pick the minds of one of the best pitchers in the league right now, Sandy Alcantara.
The Miami Marlins are hopeful Jordan Groshans can be another young star for this club
The Miami Marlins' eyes will be on the future and the future will be bright with the start Groshans is having. The club hasn't had the season they had hoped for this year, as their bats got cold. It also didn't help that they lost one of their best players, Jazz Chisholm, who was a sparkplug for that team. The Marlins are hoping that a healthy Jazz Chisholm and Jordan Grishans can help lift this team next year.