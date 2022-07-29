Meet the gorgeous wives of Houston Astros stars

Sure, winning the World Series produces some priceless on-field moments, but who can forget Carlos Correa's heroic gesture after the Houston Astros won in 2017? In one gallant moment, he changed Daniella Rodriguez's status from girlfriend to fiance.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez

Carlos Correa made the the Game 7 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series even more memorable. At the game's conclusion, Correa, then shortstop for the Astros, proposed to his girlfriend Daniella.

"Making core memories🥰❤️ Y’all have no idea how excited I was for the mascot race" - Daniella Rodriguez

Carlos and Daniella married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Kylo Daniel Correa, in November 2021. Daniella is well-known as a former Miss Texas USA. She was crowned in 2016.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Wife to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton is a supermodel who has been featured in numerous publications, such as the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue." The couple got engaged in 2016, with Upton confirming the exciting news. They married in Italy in 2017 and now have a three-year-old daughter named Genevieve.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband?...He has put in so much work to be where he is today...He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career...I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Verlander and his family recently stole the show at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game red carpet.

Jose Altuve and Nina Altuve

Second baseman for the Astros, Jose Altuve, is married to Nina Altuve. The pair started dating when they were teenagers. Jose and Nina walked down the aisle on November 20, 2006, when he was 16 and she was only 14. The couple welcomed their first child, Melanie Andrea, 10 years after their marriage in 2016.

"[English translation] About 32 years ago the love of my life was born @josealtuve27 God is always with you breaking down walls, opening the way, blessing your life. We love you. Do we really look beautiful?" - Nina Altuve

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo welcomed their second daughter in 2020.

Alex Bregman and Reagan Howard

Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman is married to blonde beauty Reagan Howard. Both have been very open about their relationship and posted several pictures together while they were dating. They tied the knot in 2020. Alex and Reagan are currently expecting their first child.

"Forever ❤️" - Reagan Howard

Reagan runs her own brand, Exiza, described as ethical athleisure wear garments made in the USA.

Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiroz

Designated hitter and left fielder for the Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez is married to Monica Quiroz. Since they began dating, the couple has tried to keep their lives private. Yordan and Monica had a daughter together in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. They have since welcomed son Jordan.

"❤️" - Yordan Alvarez

