Mets vs. Braves: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 17, 2025

The New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for the first of three games at Truist Park.
The visitors lead the NL East with a 45-27 record, while the Braves are third in the division at 31-39.
Let's look at the odds for this fixture, and how the action might play out on the field.
Mets vs. Braves prediction
Taking the mound for the Mets is lefty David Peterson, who is enjoying a great season. He has a 5-2 record, along with a 2.49 ERA and 71 strikeouts.
At the plate, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo are players to keep an eye on for New York.
For the Braves, righty Spencer Schwellenbach will start. He has been solid this year with a 5-4 record, along with a 3.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts.
Offensively, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies are enjoying strong campaigns for Atlanta.
With two great pitchers clashing, New York's offense, which has been more consistent, should help the team secure an important win.
Prediction: New York Mets 4, Atlanta Braves 3
Odds
Money line: New York Mets +110, Atlanta Braves -130
Run line: New York -1.5 (+170), Braves +1.5 (-238)
Total runs: Over 8.5 (-111), Under 8.5 (-119)
Injury report
Mets injuries:
- Jose Siri: 10-day IL (Shin)
- Mark Vientos: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Jesse Winker: 10-day IL (Side)
- Kodai Senga: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Drew Smith: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Frankie Montás: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Christian Scott: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brooks Raley: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- A.J. Minter: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Danny Young: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Nick Madrigal: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Brett Baty: day-to-day (Groin)
Braves injuries:
- Daysbel Hernández: 15-day IL (Arm)
- Joe Jimenez: 60-day IL (Knee)
- AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (Calf/elbow)
- Reynaldo López: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The Mets enter the matchup desperate for a win as they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays at home. Most David Peterson appearances have led to wins for his team, and that trend should continue against the inconsistent Braves on Tuesday.
Money line: New York Mets +110
Run line: Braves +1.5 (-238)
Total runs: Under 8.5 (-120)