Mets vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 18, 2025

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will lock horns on Wednesday for the second of three games at Truist Park.

New York is at the top of the NL East with a 45-28 record, while Atlanta is third at 32-39.

Let's look at the odds for this fixture, and how the action might play out on the field.

Mets vs Braves predictions

Taking the mound for New York is righty Paul Blackburn, who will make his fourth start of the season. In his last two starts, he has failed to keep the runs down, giving up seven accross only 4.1 cumulative innings.

Paul Blackburn in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Offensively, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo enter the game swinging a hot bat.

For the Braves, 2024 NL Cy Young award winner Chris Sale takes the mound. He has been reliable again this season, boasting a 4-4 record along with a 2.79 ERA and 107 strikeouts.

With the bat, the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies have been enjoying plenty of success.

Although Atlanta has a clear advantage in the pitching matchup, its offense has been inconsistent all season. The visitors, who blew a two-run lead late and lost on Tuesday, should find a way to level the series.

Prediction: New York Mets 5, Atlanta Braves 4

Odds

Money line: New York Mets +150, Atlanta Braves -179

Run line: New York -1.5 (+230), Braves +1.5 (-333)

Total runs: Over 7.5 (-159), Under 7.5 (+120)

Injury report

Mets injuries:

Jose Siri: 10-day IL (Shin)

Mark Vientos: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Jesse Winker: 10-day IL (Side)

Kodai Senga: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Tylor Megill: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Drew Smith: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Frankie Montás: 60-day IL (Lat)

Christian Scott: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brooks Raley: 60-day IL (Elbow)

A.J. Minter: 60-day IL (Lat)

Danny Young: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Nick Madrigal: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Brett Baty: day-to-day (Groin)

Braves injuries:

Daysbel Hernández: 15-day IL (Arm)

Joe Jimenez: 60-day IL (Knee)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (Calf/elbow)

Reynaldo López: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

After a disappointing loss in the series opener, the Mets should have enough quality to secure a hard-fought win on Wednesday.

Money line: New York Mets +150

Run line: Braves +1.5 (-333)

Total runs: Over 7.5 (-159)

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More