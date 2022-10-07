Mets vs. Padres MLB Wild Card Games 2022 Schedule: Complete Dates, Times, TV Channels

The MLB Wild Card Round is set to begin on Friday, October 7, and baseball fans everywhere cannot wait for the jam-packed slate of games. All four Wild Card series will begin on Friday, starting at 12:07 pm Eastern Time and going until the beginning of the fourth game at 8:07 pm Eastern Time.

That final game will see the 4th-seed New York Mets host the 5th-seed San Diego Padres at Citi Field in New York. The Mets are entering the post-season with a chip on their shoulder as the team failed to close out their division in the final weeks of the season.

Ben Higgins @BenHigginsSD Padres went 4-2 vs. Mets this season, including 2 out of 3 at Citi Field to open the 2nd half of the season. Padres went 4-2 vs. Mets this season, including 2 out of 3 at Citi Field to open the 2nd half of the season.

Here is everything you will need to know about their upcoming series:

MLB Wild Card schedule for the New York Mets and San Diego Padres

Below is the schedule for the best-of-three series this weekend in New York.

Date Game Time (ET) Channel Friday, Oct. 7 Game 1: Mets vs Padres 8:07 pm (ET) ESPN Saturday, Oct. 8 Game 2: Mets vs Padres 7:37 pm (ET) ESPN Sunday, Oct. 9 Game 3: Mets vs Padres (if necessary) 7:37 pm (ET) ESPN

How to watch the series

For fans of either team, the game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN+, as well as MLB.TV. All 3 games can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Attending the games live; current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Citi Field for this weekend's MLB Wild Card series, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees)

Mets vs Padres Game 1: $101 USD

Mets vs Padres Game 2: $101 USD

Mets vs Padres Game 3: $91 USD

Getting to Citi Field

There are several options for getting to Citi Field, though it is recommended to use the #7 subway line and the Long Island Railroad for convenience and price. If you are looking to drive, parking near the stadium is $50.00 USD for the postseason.

