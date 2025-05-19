Mets vs Red Sox: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 19, 2025

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game set on Monday at 6:45 p.m. EDT. These two teams have not faced each other yet this season, so it will be their first interleague matchup against one another in 2025.

Mets vs. Red Sox Recent Form and Records

The Red Sox are 23-25, five games back of first place in the AL East. They're coming off a series loss to the Atlanta Braves. Boston is 4-6 in its last 10 games.

The Mets are 29-18 and remain in possession of first place in the NL East by half a game. They are coming off a series loss to the New York Yankees, but they're still 6-4 in their last 10 contests.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.02 ERA, 42 strikeouts) vs. Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.90 ERA, 23 strikeouts)

Kodai Senga is starting today (Imagn)

Kodai Senga was 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA, 0.56 WHIP, and nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched last year. He made just one start due to injury.

Last Start: 5.2 innings, five hits, one unearned run, two walks, and seven strikeouts

Career vs. Red Sox: N/A

Hunter Dobbins is in his first year of MLB action. He has a 1.30 WHIP and has recorded those 23 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work.

Last Start: Five innings, nine hits, five earned runs, no walks, and four strikeouts

Career vs. Mets: N/A

Must-watch Hitters

Mets

Pete Alonso is still having a career year. He's leading the team with a .301 batting average, .406 OBP and has 37 RBIs. He also has nine home runs.

Francisco Lindor has nine home runs as well to tie for the team lead. Lindor is also hitting .283 but leads the Mets with 53 total hits.

Red Sox

Alex Bregman continues to be the Red Sox's leading hitter. He's hitting .303 with 11 home runs, 34 RBIs and 56 total hits.

Alex Bregman has been hitting well (Imagn)

Rafael Devers has heated up. He now owns a team-best .404 on-base percentage and has 38 RBIs to top all Sox hitters.

Injuries

The latest Red Sox update states that Tanner Houck was shut down from his throwing program on the IL. For the Mets, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are throwing bullpens and are continuing their rehab.

Mets vs Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Mets -130 Mets -1.5 (+120) Over 9 (-120) Red Sox +110 Red Sox +1.5 (-145) Under 9 (+100)

Mets vs. Red Sox Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup in this one leans heavily toward the Mets, as Kodai Senga is having a phenomenal season. Hunter Dobbins has been solid in his brief MLB career, but Senga definitely has the edge.

On offense, this is a fairly even matchup, though the Mets have performed better this year. They've got players like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, and while the Red Sox have a capable offense, it's not quite on the same level.

Prediction: Mets 6, Red Sox 4

