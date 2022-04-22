Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Miami Marlins head to the Peach State to play the Atlanta Braves for three games. Atlanta is coming cross-country after losing two out of three in Los Angeles; this series is an opportunity for them to pull themselves back up over .500.

Miami just hosted St. Louis, who took two of three before leaving town. As predicted, Miami's one win in the series came last night off the arm of Pablo Lopez.

Lopez pitched a seven-inning gem, allowing three hits and no runs. The Fish polished them off for a 5-0 victory.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Thursday, April 22, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Match Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st Marlins +130 Over 8.5 (-102) Yes (-112) Braves -154 Under 8.5 (-120) No (-108)

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

After an embarrassing 2020 National League Championship Series appearance, it was unclear if Kyle Wright would ever recover, but the Braves let him develop in AAA for most of 2021, and now he's ready to make a name for himself. In two starts this season, he's given up seven hits, two runs, and 15 strikeouts. This man is on a tear.

Kyle Wright Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Trevor Rogers had an interesting stat line in his last start. He only went 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on four hits, but he still managed three strikeouts. Three of the five outs he was responsible for in that game were strikeouts. The Braves are a team that strikes out a lot; they are one of the league leaders with 121.

Trevor Rogers Over 5.5 Strikeouts

This is a get-right series for Atlanta, and they will be looking to get the bats going at home. Look for the Braves to jump on Miami early and often.

Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Adam Duvall has had an historic, jaw-dropping night for the Braves, adding a seventh-inning grand slam to his two-run and three-run homers earlier and pushing Atlanta's lead to 29-9 over Miami. He has a pair of three-homer games in a span of eight days and 31 plate appearances. Adam Duvall has had an historic, jaw-dropping night for the Braves, adding a seventh-inning grand slam to his two-run and three-run homers earlier and pushing Atlanta's lead to 29-9 over Miami. He has a pair of three-homer games in a span of eight days and 31 plate appearances.

"...pushing Atlanta's lead to 29-9 over Miami."

Both teams sit four games out of first place, and both teams will be looking to use this series to close that gap. Atlanta has won 46 of their last 65 meetings. Atlanta has dealt some beatings on Miami, such as the 12-2 victory last year or the 29-9 victory in 2020. All this to say, Atlanta will win and will likely sweep this series.

Atlanta Braves (-145) & Over 8.5 Runs (-102)

