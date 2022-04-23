Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - April 23rd | MLB Season 2022

The Miami Marlins will continue their three-game series with the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 23. The outcome of the series will determine who holds second place for the National League East.

The Marlins will send Elieser Hernandez to the mound sporting a 4.22 earned run average. Meanwhile, the Braves will send Ian Anderson to the mound. Anderson has been unable to pitch deep into games this season and sports a 6.48 earned run average.

Match Details:

Fixture: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 22, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Miami Marlins Preview

The Marlins hope to get on track and win their second series of the season. With Derek Jeter's departure, manager Don Mattingly's job security has likely diminished. The players will need to display motivation and discipline if they want Donnie Baseball to remain the skipper. Otherwise, the team could opt to go with someone else in the rebuild.

Key Player: Jesus Sanchez

The rookie center fielder performed well in his brief stint in the majors last year. A strong Spring Training allowed Sanchez to grab the full-time role patrolling the outfield. To his credit, Sanchez has made the investment pay off for the Miami Marlins, hitting .356 in the young season.

Miami Marlins @Marlins Jesus Sanchez makes sure to keep us busy. Jesus Sanchez makes sure to keep us busy. https://t.co/wNankIoVQo

"Jesus Sanchez makes sure to keep us busy" - @ Miami Marlins

If he keeps this up, he may end up garnering comparisons to the last great Marlins outfielder, Christian Yelich.

Miami Marlins: Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Elieser Hernandez

Jorge Soler, LF Garrett Cooper, DH Jesus Aguilar, 1B Jazz Chisholm, 2B Avisail Garcia, RF Miguel Rojas, SS Joey Wendle, 3B Jesus Sanchez, CF Jacob Stallings, C

Atlanta Braves Preview:

The World Series champions have had a rough start to the 2022 season. Austin Riley has proven himself ready to assume leadership role in this Braves club. Currently, the best hope for the Braves to reclaim their title is to hold water until superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. returns from ACL rehab in May.

Key Player: Matt Olson

The first baseman has done well to prove himself to the Atlanta faithful. His power and slugging have minimized the consequences of Freddie Freeman's departure. However, until Acuna returns, Olson will be the face of the team. If the losses continue to pile up, the pressure will mount.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally 2nd in OBP

6th in OPS

6th in wOBA

6th in wRC+

2nd in xwOBA



Matt Olson is off to one of the fastest starts in baseball. 2nd in OBP6th in OPS6th in wOBA6th in wRC+2nd in xwOBAMatt Olson is off to one of the fastest starts in baseball. ▪️2nd in OBP▪️6th in OPS▪️6th in wOBA▪️6th in wRC+▪️2nd in xwOBAMatt Olson is off to one of the fastest starts in baseball. https://t.co/Z4r2pizlTA

"2nd in OBP, 6th in OPS, 6th in wOBA, 6th in wRC+, 2nd in xwOBA...Matt Olson is off to one of the fastest starts in baseball." - Bally Sports: Braves

Olson didn't have to deal with much pressure in Oakland as a member of the Oakland Athletics. This will be an interesting test of the young slugger's resiliency.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup:

Starting Pitcher: Ian Anderson

Eddie Rosario, RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Alex Dickerson, DH Dansby Swanson, SS William Contreras, C

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Prediction:

In the second gameof this potentially pivotal matchup, it will be the Marlins who come out on top. Ian Anderson is not a long-term solution in the rotation for the Atlanta Braves, and the Marlins offense of Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm will be another lesson in that curriculum. While the Braves have enough firepower to closely contest the game, the Marlins have just enough pitching in their ranks to keep the defending World Series champions subdued, earning the fish a win and keeping the chance at second place in the National League East alive.

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves: Where to watch

Marlins: Bally Sports Miami

Braves: TBS or Bally Sports South

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt