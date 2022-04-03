Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd | MLB Spring Training 2022

The next Spring Training matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins is in less than a day. The New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins game will be played on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 1:10 p.m. at Clover Park, 31 Plaza Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL.

Chris Bassitt is the starting pitcher for the New York Mets.

The Mets are currently sporting six wins and six losses in the Grapefruit League. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins own a 7-5 record in the Spring Training Game.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Miami Marlins | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3, 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Clover Park, 31 Plaza Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL.

New York Mets Preview

The 2021 Mets season was the team's 60th overall, their 13th at Citi Field, and their first under new majority owner Steve Cohen. However, significant player injuries, bad performances from players like Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, and Francisco Lindor, and turmoil within the organization and among players made the season a major letdown. The squad lost for the 82nd time on September 26, completing their fourth losing season in five years. The Mets finished third in the regular season, with a record of 77–85. The Mets' division foe, the Atlanta Braves, went on to win the World Series, becoming the the only team from the NL East to do so in the twenty-first century.

Key Player - Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor struggled mightily in his debut season with the Mets. Despite hitting 20 home runs and driving in 63 runs, the 28-year-old shortstop struggled for average, hitting only .230 and playing in only 125 games due to injury. Lindor has the potential to be an MVP candidate, and he'll be one of the Mets' X-factors in 2022 as the team attempts to return from a season in which they started strong but eventually fell short of their goal, finishing third in the NL East with a 77-85 record. Lindor's 2019 statistics better reflect the type of player he can be. He hit 32 home runs with Cleveland and drove in 74 runs while hitting .284 on the season. If he can replicate those numbers, the Mets will be in terrific shape to compete for the NL East title.

"Francisco Lindor hoping newfound Mets comfort helps him build off strong finish." - New York Post

New York Mets Projected Lineup:

Manager Buck Showalter will likely submit the following lineup:

1. Brandon Nimmo OF

2. Starling Marte OF

3. Francisco Lindor SS

4. Pete Alonso 1B

5. Robinson Cano DH

6. Eduardo Escobar 3B

7. Jeff McNeil 2B

8. Mark Canha OF

9. James McCann C

Miami Marlins Preview

The Miami Marlins played their 29th season in the National League and their 10th as the "Miami" Marlins in 2021. The Marlins were a part of the National League East Division and played their home games at LoanDepot Park. The Marlins finished fourth in their division with a 67–95 record, failing to make the playoffs.

Key Player - Jorge Soler

The Marlins sought upgrades and eventually signed free agent Jorge Soler to a long-term contract. They agreed to a $36 million three-year labor contract. Soler is gifted, but his instability has been evident throughout his career. His immense power made him a great prospect, even though it took several seasons to establish himself as a regular player. Between 2018 and 2019, he showed why he was so highly regarded on the offensive side.

He won the World Series MVP after hitting three home runs against the Astros. After a few months in Atlanta, the player was able to turn the script around. Soler had a fantastic postseason. However, he was briefly derailed by a positive COVID-19 test. He's regarded as one of the most fascinating remaining free-agent outfielders. Atlanta Braves were interested in a reunion.

"Miami, we have Soler Power." - Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins Projected Lineup:

Manager Don Mattingly will likely submit the following lineup for Miami Marlins:

1. Jazz Chisholm 2B

2. Jorge Soler OF

3. Garrett Cooper DH

4. Avisail Garcia OF

5. Jesus Sanchez OF

6. Jesus Aguilar 1B

7. Brian Anderson 3B

8. Jacob Stallings C

9. Miguel Rojas SS

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

On March 29, the New York Mets vs. the Miami Marlins match ended on a 10-0 record. Our pick for tomorrow is the Mets. Even though both teams have won games this season, New York is playing better than Miami. The Mets will send a solid pitcher to the mound, which will aid in the team's victory.

TV: SportsNet NY

Livestream: MLB.TV

