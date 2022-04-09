Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 9th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Miami Marlins start their 2022 campaign on the other side of the country, taking on the San Francisco Giants on April 9. Starting the season so far away from home is never easy, but both of these teams should be used to that particular disadvantage, making for a fun game.

After winning the National League West in 2021, the San Francisco Giants expect to challenge for the division crown again in 2022 against the LA Angels and San Diego Padres. With high expectations like these, they'll want to start the season in the win column.

The Miami Marlins finished in a respectable second place in the NL East in 2021. Following the departure of Derek Jeter from their front office, they hope to improve in 2022. A road trip to the West Coast is always tough for eastern teams, but it will be a good test and a fun game to start the year.

Miami Marlins Injury Report

Below is the current injury report for the Marlins.

Player Name Status Reason Dylan Floro Out Shoulder Injury Jose Devers Out Shoulder Injury Sean Guenther Out Arm Injury Sixto Sanchez Day-to-Day Shoulder Injury

The Miami Marlins have some injuries in their bullpen that will be a hurdle, but most team members are relatively healthy entering the new season.

San Francisco Giants Injury Report

Below is the full injury report for the home team.

Player Name Status Reason LaMonte Wade Jr. Out Knee Injury Evan Longoria Out Unspecified Injury Tommy La Stella Out Achilles Injury Brandon Belt Day-To-Day Knee Injury

The Bay Area powerhouse comes into 2022 with some injuries to starting players, including Evan Longoria and LaMonte Wade Jr. Having star players out could bring challenges.

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants: Predicted Batting Orders

Miami Marlins

Marlins have very underrated uniforms

An underwhelming lineup on paper, this group has a chance to change some minds on April 9.

Jorge Soler, LF Garrett Cooper, 1B Jesus Sanchez, CF Jesus Aguilar, DH Avisail Garcia, RF Joey Wendle, 3B Miguel Rojas, SS Jacob Stallings,C Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson has a new California team in 2022

Led by Joc Pederson, the NL West champions have a strong lineup that could be one of the best in the MLB.

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants: Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Miami Marlins

Pablo Lopez sporting the Miami Vice colors

Pablo Lopez, who started 20 games in 2021, will take the mound for the road team. With a career ERA of 4.04, Pablo Lopez has proven himself a quality starter who hopes to improve alongside his team in 2022.

San Francisco Giants

Carlos Rodon looks like a big cat ready to pounce

Carlos Rodon will make his first start with his new team on April 9 against the Marlins. Rodon, the 2021 Chicago White Sox All-Star, was the Giants' biggest acquisition this offseason. As he makes his debut in San Francisco, he hopes to prove he is worth the investment.

The start of the MLB season always brings lots of hope. Both teams come into April 9 at near full strength in what is shaping up to be a great showcase of their skills.

