Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th | MLB Season 2022

In the final game of the series, the Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 10. The home team took care of business and won their first matchup 6-5. They will look to close out the series with the same level of success. The Miami Marlins are at the beginning of a long road trip to start the season, and coming out of it with a winning record is paramount.

The San Francisco Giants were the top team in the National League West in 2021, and look like they haven't missed a beat to start the season. The Miami Marlins may have found a future superstar in their first game of the season, a player who had two hits and two RBIs to start the season.

Miami Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins know how to high five

Getting any wins they can in California will be hugely influential on the rest of the MLB season for the East Coast team. After a fourth place division finish in 2021, if the team wants to fight for a postseason slot, a win against their vaunted Bay Area opponents will certainly help their confidence before taking on the LA Angels and San Diego Padres.

Key Player - Jazz Chisholm

Jazz Chisholm might be the coolest name in sports

Having already homered in his first game of the season, 2022 could become the year Jazz Chisholm becomes a household name. The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Miami Marlins, and he hopes to continue his hot start on April 10.

Check out Chisholm's homer below, posted by Baseball Quotes.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 JAZZ CHISHOLM GO-AHEAD OPPOSITE FIELD DINGER



JAZZ CHISHOLM GO-AHEAD OPPOSITE FIELD DINGER https://t.co/HfD5225PD7

"JAZZ CHISHOLM GO-AHEAD OPPOSITE FIELD DINGER" - @ Baseball Quotes

The long homer hit by Jazz Chisholm set Twitter on fire.

Miami Marlins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Trevor Rogers

Jorge Soler, LF Garrett Cooper, 1B Jesus Sanchez, CF Jesus Aguilar, DH Avisail Garcia, RF Joey Wendle, 3B Miguel Rojas, SS Jacob Stallings, C Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

San Francisco Giants Preview

Brandon Belt taking the field for the Giants

As one of the best teams in baseball, the Giants always need to be at their best. After a narrow victory to start the season, the San Francisco Giants want to test their mettle and hopefully win by more than one run. However, at the end of the game, a one-run lead is all it takes.

Key Player - Brandon Crawford

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game Five

Brandon Crawford has a career WAR of 30.2 and has been one of the best at his position for a decade. Expect the three-time All-Star to have a strong performance in this early season game and puch his team to a victory.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS This is the 11th consecutive Opening Day start for Brandon Crawford and 11th overall for Brandon Belt. The only Giants who have ever made more: Mays (15), McCovey (15), Bonds (14). That's a list you want to be on. This is the 11th consecutive Opening Day start for Brandon Crawford and 11th overall for Brandon Belt. The only Giants who have ever made more: Mays (15), McCovey (15), Bonds (14). That's a list you want to be on.

"This is the 11th consecutive Opening Day start for Brandon Crawford and 11th overall for Brandon Belt. The only Giants who have ever made more: Mays (15), McCovey (15), Bonds (14). That's a list you want to be on." - @ Alex Pavlovic

Alex Pavlovic contextualized how much Brandon Crawford means to his team.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Anthony DeSclafani

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

Marlins vs Giants Match Prediction

While the Miami Marlins have some good prospects and reasons to be hopeful for the future, they should not be hopeful for this game. The San Francisco Giants will lock in offensively and win 8-2.

Where to Watch Marlins vs Giants

This April 10 matchup can be found on Bally Sports Florida in the Miami region and on NBCS BA in the San Francisco region at 4:05 p.m. EST.

