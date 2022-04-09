Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - April 9th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants will host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on April 9. The start of the season seems particularly ripe for upsets, so the Marlins, who traveled all the way across the country to take on the National League West champions, could surprise everybody with a win.

The Giants will be starting Carlos Rodón, who hopes to stifle the Marlins' bats. The Marlins might lack the star power and offensive capabilities of their West Coast opponent, but they can still battle for a win. Young Miami righty Pablo Lopez will look to keep the game low-scoring and keep the offense in it.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants | Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, April 9, 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Miami Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

After finishing near the bottom of the National League East in 2021, the Marlins start the season far from home and hope to kick off their elongated road trip with a win. They are significant underdogs, but with off-season acquisitions Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia plugged into the lineup, expect the Marlins to give a good fight.

Key Player - Jorge Soler

Joger Soler celebrates in the dugout

Soler will hit leadoff for the Marlins, and the outfielder seems primed for a big season. He's coming off a World Series MVP post-season with the Atlanta Braves. Going up against Webb, one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, is certainly a challenge, but expect this seasoned veteran to make his mark on the scorecard.

"Uniform #miami #solerpower" -@solerpower12

Jorge Soler took to his personal Instagram to show off his new uniform for 2022.

Miami Marlins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Pablo Lopez

Jorge Soler, LF Garrett Cooper, 1B Jesus Sanchez, CF Jesus Aguilar, DH Avisail Garcia, RF Joey Wendle, 3B Miguel Rojas, SS Jacob Stallings,C Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

San Francisco Giants Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

One of the top teams in the MLB, who will be battling for the NL West crown all year, starts their season at home in California. Long-time first baseman Brandon Belt and free agent acquisition Joc Pederson will be salient in the Giants' return to championship success.

Key Player - Carlos Rodón

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

Carlos Rodón was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in 2021, when he played for the Chicago White Sox. With an All-Star selection now under his belt and a fifth-place finish in last year's Cy Young voting, Carlos Rodón should be respected and feared as one of the best pitchers in the National League.

Carlos Rodón impressed throughout Spring Training, as posted by Alex Pavloic on Twitter.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Carlos Rodón threw two simulated innings and just one ball was put in play (a grounder by Ruf). Command was a little off, but the stuff is electric. None of the guys he faced could catch up to his fastball. Carlos Rodón threw two simulated innings and just one ball was put in play (a grounder by Ruf). Command was a little off, but the stuff is electric. None of the guys he faced could catch up to his fastball. https://t.co/dxGrjWhco0

"Carlos Rodón threw two simulated innings and just one ball was put in play (a grounder by Ruf). Command was a little off, but the stuff is electric." - @ Alex Pavlovic

Expect very few hits allowed when Carlos Rodón is on the mound.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

Marlins vs Giants Match Prediction

The underdog Marlins have the pieces to take the fight the Giants and behind a superstar performance from Jorge Soler win the game 4-2. A disappointing start for the San Francisco Giants, but will have a chance to rebound in the third game of the series.

Where to Watch Marlins vs Giants

The April 9 matchup between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Florida network and NBCS BA at 4:05 p.m. EST.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt