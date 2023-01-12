Miguel Rojas: Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Venezuelan infielder from the Marlins

Miguel Rojas is on the move. The Miami Marlins shortstop is heading back to the team that he began his career with.

In this article, we will look at what that might mean for the team he is leaving, and the team that he is set to join.

Rojas is a versatile infielder originally from the town of Los Teques, Venezuela. He began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing with them as an international free agent before the 2014 season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Miguel Rojas was part of that insane Dodgers shift as a rookie in 2014 Miguel Rojas was part of that insane Dodgers shift as a rookie in 2014 https://t.co/58bwBR1aDy

"Miguel Rojas was part of that insane Dodgers shift as a rookie in 2014" - @ Talkin Baseball

Rojas' tenure with the Dodgers would be short-lived though. After appearing in 85 games for Los Angeles, he was shipped to the Miami Marlins in a big deal that saw Andrew Heaney, Kiki Hernandez, and others sent to the Dodgers.

Rojas' first full MLB season came with the Miami Marlins in 2016. That year, he hit one home run and 14 RBIs, appearing in 123 games for "The Fish." Although Rojas does not hit with a lot of power, his utility came in his ability to field most positions in the infield and act as a pinch runner when needed.

His best hitting season came in 2018. That year, he hit a career-high 11 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Marlins. He also appeared in 158 games for Miami in various positions that year, marking the most active season of his career.

MLB @MLB The Dodgers are reportedly acquiring SS Miguel Rojas from the Marlins for INF Jacob Amaya, per MLB Network insider @JonHeyman The Dodgers are reportedly acquiring SS Miguel Rojas from the Marlins for INF Jacob Amaya, per MLB Network insider @JonHeyman. https://t.co/PM4wYNUCHA

"The Dodgers are reportedly acquiring SS Miguel Rojas from the Marlins for INF Jacob Amaya, per MLB Network insider @jonheyman" - @ MLB

On January 12, 2022, Rojas was sent back to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with young shortstop Jacob Amaya joining the Marlins. The Dodgers are trying to make up for the loss of their star shortstop Trea Turner, who signed a 11-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason.

The Marlins, meanwhile, will likely use Joey Wendle in the shortstop slot next season. However, they are unlikely to find much more offensive production in him. Wendle had three home runs in 101 games last year, compared to six from Miguel Rojas in 140 games.

Miguel Rojas is now a small fish in a big pond

Miguel Rojas has moved from one of the worst teams in the NL to one of the best. The likely result is that he will get less playing time, as the Dodgers have backed their young shortstop Gavin Lux so far.

Rojas can look on the bright side though as he is closer to winning a World Series than he was ever going to be while with the Miami Marlins.

