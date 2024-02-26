Mike Trout's wife Jessica shares moments from adorable 'lunch date' with son Beckham

While Mike Trout is preparing at the spring training camp of the Los Angeles Angels, his wife, Jessica, is spending time with her son, Beckham.

She recently took Beckham on a lunch date and shared it on Instagram.

"My silly lunch date," she wrote in the story.

Jessica Trout having lunch with her son, Beckham

Mike Trout has been married to his high school companion, Jessica, since 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Beckham, on Jul. 30, 2020.

On the baseball front, the 32-year-old missed half of the 2023 season due to a fracture on his left hamate bone. He was expected to return in August but wasn't relieved by the pain, forcing him to end his season early.

Recently, in a spring training game between the Dodgers and the Angels, fans caught their first glimpse of Trout. In his two at-bats, he was hitless.

"It's good to get back in there. Obviously a little late, first game back, but it'll come," Mike Trout, via Bally Sports West.

Mike Trout talks about expectations placed on him by the Angels staff

Mike Trout will be the center of attraction for the Angels after the departure of Shohei Ohtani.

He recently turned down rumors of getting traded. Instead, he's focused on winning the World Series for the franchise.

“I’m loyal, and I want to win a championship here,” Trout said on his trade speculations.

He's excited about his return to baseball and also opened up about the expectations set by the hitting coaches for him.

“It’s good to be back in there, a little late, but it’ll come,” Trout said. “I haven’t played there since the injury last year. So I’m gonna go out there and start early.”

“It’s been good. They want me to go out there, have a clear mind, and do some damage," Trout added.

Trout also added that he wants to go out there and enjoy the game, as he used to do previously.

“Just go out there and play free. Play my game. That’s what I’m going to try to focus on this year, coming into spring and enjoy it. In the past four years, I’ve been banged up a little bit,” Trout said.

“I think a change of mindset: just go out there and play, whatever happens, it is what it is. That’s where I’m at.”

The Angels are hoping for a healthy season from Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon as they look to claim a postseason berth.

