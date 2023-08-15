San Francisco Giants’ outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has encountered a significant setback in his recovery from injury, dashing hopes of his imminent return to the lineup. The team announced on Monday that Yastrzemski suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain while running the bases over the weekend, prompting the training staff to shut own his baseball activities for the time being.

Yastrzemski, who has battled hamstring issues throughout the season, was poised to make a comeback after his most recent stint on the injured list. However, the recurring injury has raised concerns about his ability to contribute for the remainder of the season. Despite these worries, Giants manager Gabe Kapler remains optimistic about Yastrzemski’s potential to evercome this hurdle and make a full recovery.

"Running is always the final test. [...] While hamstring issues can persist, I don’t have any reason to believe he can’t regain his health in the next week or so and continue to play without further complications". - Gabe Kapler

Who can replace Mike Yastrzemski on the Giants’ roster?

The setback has opened up opportunities for other players on the Giants’ roster. Young outfield prospects, such as Heliot Ramos and Wade Meckler, will have a chance to showcase their skills in Mike Yastrzemski’s absence. The Giants are hoping that Yastrzemski’s recovery process will be swift, allowing him to return to full form and contribute during the crucial final stretch of the season and potentially into the postseason.

Mike Yastrzemski‘s history of hamstring troubles has undoubtedly raised concerns, but the Giants remain commited to his rehabilitation and eventual return, an his return date remains uncertain. The Giants are currently second place in the NL West with a 63-55 record.

