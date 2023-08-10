A.J. Pollock injury update: Giants outfielder to miss several weeks

San Francisco Giants outfielder A.J. Pollock is facing another setback in his career due to an unfortunate injury. The latest news indicate that Pollock is expected to miss approximately three more weeks of play due to an oblique injury. This news comes as a blow to both the player and the team, as they will have to navigate a significant stretch without his contributions on the field.

A.J Pollock was placed in the 10-day injured list. The injury, sustained during a recent game against the LA Angels, is anticipated to keep Pollock period beyond the mandatory 10 days.

Who will replace A.J. Pollock in the Giants lineup?

In response to Pollock’s injury the Giants have recalled outfielder Heliot Ramos from Triple-A Sacramento. A former top prospect, Ramos gets another opportunity to make his mark in the big leagues. Ramos has shown improvement in the minors this season, batting .303 with 10 home runs and 12 doubles in 50 games. Pollock’s stint with the Giants has been underwhelming, hitting .165 with five home runs in 144 plate appearances.

