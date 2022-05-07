Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves play game two of their three-game set tonight. It's a battle of the aces, as Max Fried takes the hump for Atlanta and Corbin Burnes gets the ball for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is off to a hot start this season, as they currently have the best record in baseball.

The Braves are struggling in this young season as they are seven games back of the Mets in the National League East. However, they will look to make up some ground with Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup.

".@ronaldacunajr24 crushed this one." - @ Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his first home run of the year, and it went an astounding 450 feet.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Brewers -104 Over 7 (-102) Yes (+114) Braves -112 Under 7 (-120) No (-140)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Max Fried 3-2 record is indicative of his season thus far, as he has had three great starts and two rough ones. Of course, props can be hard to bet with a pitcher that has shown some inconsistency, but Fried should hit his as he looks to have his fourth great start of the season.

Max Fried Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-102) & Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (+104)

Corbin Burnes has been a monster this season, picking up right where he left off last year. Burnes has allowed just 17 hits and seven runs in his five starts, resulting in a miraculous 1.93 ERA.

Corbin Burnes Over 7.5 Stikeouts (-150)

With these two hurlers going at it, very few runs will be scored, and none will come in the first inning. A no-run first inning is an easy prediction when two guys like this are going at it.

No Runs In The First Inning (-140)

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Corbin Burnes, Gorgeous 94mph Back Door Cutter. Corbin Burnes, Gorgeous 94mph Back Door Cutter. 😍 https://t.co/5HdL03Dxng

"Corbin Burnes, Gorgeous 94mph Back Door Cutter." - @ Rob Friedman

After hitting his first home run of the year last night, Acuna will be hungry for more. A home run prop is always hard to hit, so the smart prop to take would be for an RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. to record an RBI (+175)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

This will be a great game and a potential playoff preview. Given Fried's struggles and Burnes' dominance, an edge has to be given to the Brewers. Expect both starters to go deep and allow few runs.

Brewers (-104) & Under 7 Runs (-120)

