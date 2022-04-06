Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Match Preview - April 7th | MLB Season 2022

The defending National League Champion Milwaukee Brewers will start off the 2022 season against their I-94 division rivals, the Chicago Cubs, in what is now the opening game of the new campaign. The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees were expected to kick off the season, but the game has been postponed due to rain.

The Brewers, who are the clear-cut favorites to repeat and win the division title, will send reigning National League Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes to the mound for the opening match. The Cubs, on the other hand, have chosen Kyle Hendricks for the matchup.

Being the first match of the season, many fans are looking forward to the contest between these rivals. Let's take a look at how these two squads measure against each other.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Thursday, April 7, 2:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Milwaukee Brewers Team Preview

Milwaukee Brewers Kolten Wong and Luis Urias

Carrying one of the most impressive pitching crews in the game, the Milwaukee Brewers intentions this season are loud and clear, to break their playoff curse and win the World Series. Since 2019, the Brewers have lost their playoff games/series against the eventual World Series champions in their respective years. They were knocked out of the postseason by the Nationals in '19, the Dodgers in '20, and the Braves in '21.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Corbin Burnes can throw a Back Door Cutter all day & there's nothing you can do but watch. Corbin Burnes can throw a Back Door Cutter all day & there's nothing you can do but watch. 👀 https://t.co/pI7m43qys0

"Corbin Burnes can throw a Back Door Cutter all day & there's nothing you can do but watch." - @ Rob Friedman

The Brew Crew has lost some of its firepower on offense as it let Avisail Garcia and Eduardo Escobar go, but the team signed slugger Andrew McCutchen from the Philadelphia Phillies to compensate for this. The core stayed pretty much intact. The pitching rotation remains the same as well, with the deadly trio of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta providing the necessary arm strength they need on the mound.

Key Player - Kolten Wong

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four

Second baseman Kolten Wong had a productive Spring Training posting a .310 BA with a home run and 3 RBIs in 29 at-bats. With the departure of Avisail Garcia, it will be interesting to see if Wong can pick up the slack left by the now Miami Marlin.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

2B Kolten Wong SS Willy Adames LF Christian Yelich DH Andrew McCutchen 1B Rowdy Tellez RF Hunter Renfroe C Omar Narvaez CF Lorenzo Cain 3B Jace Peterson

Luis Urias is probable. However, a groin injury makes it is uncertain if he will be fit enough for Opening Day. For now, Jace Peterson will start in his place.

Chicago Cubs Preview

Chicago Cubs Seiya Suzuki and Nico Hoerner

The rebuilding Chicago Cubs look to stun the current kings of the National League Central. Having let go of club stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant, they have reloaded the team with a plethora of signings during the free agency period. They lured starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and shortstop Jonathan Villar from the New York Mets. They signed catcher Yan Gomes from the Oakland A's. They also acquired the services of starter Drew Smyly and reliever Chris Martin from the Atlanta Braves. Four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop Andrelton Simmons also chose to sign with them.

"Please enjoy @suzuki_seiya_sb's destruction of a baseball." - @ Chicago Cubs"

Finally, Nippon Professional Baseball sensation Seiya Suzuki will find himself in the Cubs pinstripes this season. The Cubs have assembled an interesting and exciting mix of talent this season. The club management hopes it translates into victories.

Key Player - Seiya Suzuki

Seiya Suzuki will look to bolster the chances of the Cubs

The five-time Central League Golden Glove award-winning outfielder of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Seiya Suzuki, will be called upon to showcase his talents this season on the North Side of Chicago. The hype surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympic baseball gold medalist is similar to when his compatriot, Shohei Ohtani, arrived in the majors. The anticipation is high for the 27-year-old to show off in his first Major League game stateside.

Chicago Cubs Predicted Lineup

CF Rafael Ortega 1B Frank Schwindel C Wilson Contreras LF Ian Happ RF Seiya Suzuki 3B Jonathan Villar DH Clint Frazier 2B Nick Madrigal SS Nico Hoerner

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers core is mostly intact from last season. The Chicago Cubs new faces are interesting, but there are still many questions, and only time will tell how they will mesh together. Corbin Burnes will produce a gem in this game. Final score, Brewers win 3-0.

Where to watch Brewers vs Cubs

The game can be seen on the MLB Network and on Bally Sports Wisconsin. You can also listen to it on WTMJ 620 in Milwaukee.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you have winning this match? Milwaukee Brewers Chicago Cubs 0 votes so far