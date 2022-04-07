Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Match Preview - April 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Chicago Cubs will play their second game of the 2022 season at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 8, against the division rival Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers finished the 2021 season at the top of their division with a record of 95-67, while the Cubs finished with a record of 71-91, placing them 24 games behind the Brewers last year.

The Brewers, although still favorited to win the division this year, will be facing some stiff competition from teams around the National League Central, not least from the Cubs.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 2:20 p.m. CST

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

On the mound for the Brewers will be right-hander Corbin Burnes. The defending Cy Young winner went 11-5 last season while compiling a club-best 2.43 ERA in 28 starts.

Christian Yelich is batting third in the lineup. The outfielder hit only nine home runs last season, down from 44 in 2019. He will be looking to get those numbers back into standard shape.

As of this season, all National League Teams will have a DH spot. Andrew McCutchen will likely find himself in that slot for the first time in his career.

Milwaukee Brewers Key Player - Rowdy Tellez

Rowdy Tellez will be entering his second season for the Brewers. Although the first baseman hit 19 home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, his production has fallen off in recent years. He hit only seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 158 plate appearances with the Brewers last season.

His role with the club is especially notable now that up-and-coming first baseman, Keston Hiura, batted .393 in Spring Training with four home runs and 12 RBIs. Tellez will have to start the season hot if he wants to be a regular at first base.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

The Brewers lineup can be seen below:

Kolton Wong, 2B Willy Adames, SS Christian Yelich, LF Andrew McCutchen, DH Rowdy Tellez, 1B Hunter Renfroe, RF Omar Narvaez, C Lorenzo Cain, CF Jace Peterson, 3B

Pitcher: Corbin Burnes

Chicago Cubs Preview

The Chicago Cubs hope to jump-start their season. The Milwaukee Brewers are the team to beat in the NL Central. A victory in the early goings will be a catalyst for success for the Cubs club.

The starting pitcher will be right-hander Kyle Hendricks. After posting a 2.88 ERA in 2020, his number slid last year to an ERA of 4.77.

Fans will also be keen to get a look at Seiya Suzuki, who batted well over .300 in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan last year and will make his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in this series.

Chicago Cubs Key Player - Seiya Suzuki

When Seiya Suzuki, a 27-year-old Japanese outfielder, made clear his intention to play in the MLB last fall, he had plenty of suitors. The LA Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners were reportedly all among the teams looking to land him.

Eventually, Suzuki made a decision to sign with the Cubs. His contract, worth $85 million over five years signals that the Cubs management intends to make Suzuki a central part of their aspirations. Suzuki is already a favorite among teammates, despite usually communicating through a translator.

Chicago Cubs Predicted Lineup

The Cubs lineup can be seen below:

Rafael Ortega, DH Nick Madrigal, 2B Wilson Contreras, C Ian Happ, LF Frank Schwindel, 1B Seiya Suzuki, RF Jason Heyward, CF Pat Wisdom, 3B Nico Hoerner, SS

Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Predicition

When these teams met in 2021, the scales were tipped decidedly in the Brewers' favor. The Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 15 times last season and only lost four.

However, this is a new year, and the Cubs look poised to do some damage in their division. They have made some key offseason signings, and their pitching is there. It will be close, but the Brewers will likely pull this one off. Our Prediciton: Milwaukee Brewers. 5-4.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

Chicago Cubs

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

When these two teams met in 2021, it was one team that dominated, but this is a new year. The Cubs are still coming down from their 2016 World Series win and 2017 deep playoff run. The Cubs have not been in the playoffs since 2018, and will be more eager than ever to prove they deserve to be there.

