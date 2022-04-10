Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th | MLB Season 2022

Defending NL Central champions Milwaukee Brewers will look to find their footing against their division rivals Chicago Cubs in game three of the season.

The Cubs have the upper hand in the series after a 5-4 victory on opening day and a 9-0 blowout yesterday. All-star righty Freddy Peralta will start for the Brewers opposite Cubs' off-season acquisition Marcus Stroman.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview

Milwaukee Brewers looking to get over their pitching woes

It's been a surprisingly cold start for the Brewers. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes allowed three runs over just five innings on Opening Day. All-star Brandon Woodruff got blasted for seven runs in game two.

This is a must-win situation for the Brew Crew. The Cubs have shown that they can contend in the NL Central.

Key Player - Andrew McCutchen

Andrew McCutchen gets hit by a pitch

The Brewers' newest acquisition in the off-season, Andrew McCutchen already has three hits, including a double and a run in his first two games with the team. With the pitching staff struggling at the moment, the team's offense will need to generate some much-needed support/

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The first hit of the season is also Andrew McCutchen's first as a Brewer! The first hit of the season is also Andrew McCutchen's first as a Brewer! https://t.co/JMmKq2DZ8e

"The first hit of the season is also Andrew McCutchen's first as a Brewer!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Freddy Peralta

Kolten Wong, 2B Willy Adames, SS Christian Yelich, LF Hunter Renfroe, RF Rowdy Tellez, 1B Andrew McCutchen, DH Mike Brosseau, 3B Victor Caratini, C Lorenzo Cain, CF

Chicago Cubs Preview

The Chicago Cubs are off to a superb start

It's a blazing start for the boys from Wrigley Field. They will look to keep the momentum going and sweep their division rivals in this series. They won a slim 5-4 game on opening day and demolished the Brewers yesterday, 9-0. Everything is clicking for them at the moment. Be it on the mound or at the plate, things are trending up for the Cubbies.

Key Player - Ian Happ

Ian Happ batting for the Cubs

Barring any injury setbacks after getting plunked by Brewers pitcher Trevor Gott, it's been a red-hot start for Ian Happ. The 27-year-old outfielder has a slash line of .714/.778/1.000 with five hits, three runs, and four runs batted in in just seven at-bats so far.

"Word association, Ian Happ = CLUTCH" - @ Marquee Sports Network

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Marcus Stroman

Rafael Ortega, DH Nick Madrigal, 2B Wilson Contreras, C Ian Happ, LF Frank Schwindel, 1B Seiya Suzuki, RF Jason Heyward, CF Patrick Wisom, 3B Nico Hoerner, SS

Brewers vs Cubs Match Prediction

The Cubs are just too hot to be denied at the moment. The Brewers will need to sort out their pitching woes and generate offense at the plate to have a chance at this one. Cubs win, 4-3.

Where to Watch Brewers vs Cubs

The match scheduled for April 10 will be available in Bally Sports Wisconsin for the Brewers and on the Marquee Sports Network for the Cubs. Radio streaming will be available at WTMJ 620 for Milwaukee and 670 The Score and WRTO 1200 for Chicago.

