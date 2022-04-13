Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 15th | MLB Season 2022

The new-look Minnesota Twins will travel to Beantown as they face the Boston Red Sox in a four-game affair. The series will commence on Friday, April 15, and it will be the home opener for the Boston Red Sox. At the time of writing, both the Twins and Red Sox stand at 2-3 in the win-loss column.

Yesterday's game between the Twins and Dodgers was a close affair before the latter unleashed a six-run eighth inning. Minnesota lost, 2-7. The Red Sox, on the other hand, were successful against the Tigers at Detroit, 5-3.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 15, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Minnesota Twins Team Preview

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa

It has been a measly start for the reloaded Minnesota Twins this season. Statistically, the team is mid-table in terms of both pitching and batting. The team, however, should not be content with this, as they cashed in on Carlos Correa with a three-year, $105.3 million contract. With the American League Central looking like a free-for-all at the moment, the Twins need to start clicking sooner rather than later.

Key Player - Jorge Polanco

Former All-Star Jorge Polanco

The 28-year-old Dominican has a slash line of .278/.350/.500 with a home run, three RBIs, two runs and a double so far this season. Someone needs to rake in this presently struggling Minnesota Twins offense and hopefully, Jorge Polanco can remedy those woes.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Joe Ryan

Byron Buxton, CF Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Giovanny Urshela, 3B Miguel Sano, 1B Alex Kiriloff, LF Gary Sanchez, DH Ryan Jeffers, C Max Kepler, RF

Boston Red Sox Team Preview

The Red Sox celebrates in the dugout

At the time of writing, the Red Sox have bounced back and defeated Detroit in their second game of the series after they dropped the first one to the Tigers. Rafael Devers continued his hot streak by going three-out-of-five with two RBIs for the day. They are still tinkering with their bullpen to fix their pitching problems, but for the time being, it looks like they are holding up decently.

Key Player - Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers has eight base hits through five games

Rafael Devers is delivering the goods for Boston at the moment. He's batting .381/.406/.619 with a homer, four RBIs, four runs, two doubles, and eight base hits in the team's five games so far.

Look for Devers to perform well against the average Minnesota Twins pitching staff.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Nick Pivetta

Enrique "Kike" Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Christian Vazquez, C Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jonathan Arauz, 2B Christian Arroyo, RF

Twins vs Red Sox Match Prediction

It will be the home opener for the Red Sox, and the Boston faithful will surely play a factor in disrupting the Twins in their matchup. At the moment, the Boston Red Sox have more blazing bats than the Twins. Red Sox win, 5-2.

Where to Watch Twins vs Red Sox

The game is available to watch in Bally Sports North for the Minnesota area and in NESN for the Boston area. You can also listen to it on the radio through TIBN for the Twins and WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM for the Red Sox.

