MLB 2022: 4 club managers on the hot seat

Being an MLB coach carries more weight than most people realize. Behind the hitting coaches, pitching coaches, and in-game intangibles, there's a manager who orchestrates all those vital assets that make a winning team. When an MLB team fails to live up to expectations, owners are forced to perform internal evaluations to determine what direction and mindset their personal needs going forward. For some managers, that means a different mindset than the game plan they implemented. Here are the top five MLB managers who are flirting with being relieved of their duties.

MLB Skippers on the hot seat

4. Chris Woodward: Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers

Though the horizon of the Rangers' future seems to glimmer with hope beyond this season, who carries that team into the promised land of contention is still a question mark. The Rangers have been anxiously anticipating their youth to take hold under Woodward's guidance, but it has yet to click. Since Woodward took over managerial duties in 2019, the most wins they've managed were 78 in his introductory season as manager. Though the Rangers are rebuilding, Woodward needs to show he can keep his MLB club competitive game in and game out, even if they don't win. Woodwards 160-224 record as manager of the Texas Rangers tells a story of one who may overwear his welcome if things don't start looking up.

3. David Bell: Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds v Miami Marlins

After encouraging results with Bell at the helm last season, his follow-up season has left more questions than answers when it comes to the Cincinnati Reds' direction and development plans. Bell's tenure in Cincinnati began with the 2019 season and has had mixed results, hovering consistently around the .500 mark. That is until the 2022 MLB campaign. With his Reds sitting dead last in the MLB with an 8-24 record, if things don't turn quickly, it may not be long before a turnover is imminent. His preseason perspective below isn't aging well and may be indicative that a change in perspective is needed.

Enquirer @Enquirer 'We're getting better in a really weird way': Reds manager David Bell discusses how the team's Opening Day roster is taking shape and how it's important to maintain flexibility. bit.ly/3MWYeMY 'We're getting better in a really weird way': Reds manager David Bell discusses how the team's Opening Day roster is taking shape and how it's important to maintain flexibility. bit.ly/3MWYeMY https://t.co/901Y3YFNs9

"We're getting better in a really weird way" - @Enquirer

If 8-24 to start the season is your definition of "getting better in a really weird way," then we would certainly have to agree with you. More like, bizarre parallel universe kind of "better". Sadly, this seems more like a political attempt to explain a reason for all the holes in their lineup.

2. Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

What a difference a single off-season and terrible start makes. How quickly times and perspectives can change when you fall so drastically behind in the stacked AL East. The reason Cora is so high on this list is because of his Red Sox' last place ranking in the AL East and secnd worst record of 11-20 in the AL. Just about everything that can go wrong has gone wrong for this club. More specifically, their surprisingly atrocious team hitting is much of the problem. With a .285 on-base percentage, .226 average, and 18 home runs, ranking 27th, 20th, and 28th respectively as a team, this dry offense is one of the biggest surprises of the season. As the season wears on, Alex Cora continues to sneakily slither his way into the conversation of the managerial hot seat contenders, despite his two World Series appearances and 2018 World Title.

1. Joe Girardi: Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

When it comes to MLB managers, no seat is hotter than that of Joe Girardi. Once heralded as the leader of the New York Yankees en route to a 2009 World Series title, Girardi's magic has dissipated since. He's been a disappointment from the moment he began his journey in Philadelphia. With a managerial record of 125-129 in his three seasons with Philadelphia, one has to wonder if the Phillies need a change of scenery behind the helm. In each of his three seasons, they have performed well below their preseason projections as a heavily favored team in the NL East. They not only failed to live up to the hype, but they've steadily worsened since 2020. That's not to say that Girardi is to blame for all the Phillies shortcomings, not in the slightest as the video describes.

Audacy Sports @AudacySports



and



FULL SEGMENT : auda.cy/3vMUnvc "I'm certain he's done a terrible job here...but can we please focus more on the players?" @JoeDeCamara and @RitchieJon discuss whether Joe Girardi or the players are more responsible for the Phillies' struggles on @SportsRadioWIP FULL SEGMENT "I'm certain he's done a terrible job here...but can we please focus more on the players?"@JoeDeCamara and @RitchieJon discuss whether Joe Girardi or the players are more responsible for the Phillies' struggles on @SportsRadioWIP.FULL SEGMENT 🎧: auda.cy/3vMUnvc https://t.co/GcJMymH7g2

"I'm certain he's done a terrible job here...but can we please focus more on the players?" -@AudacySports

But management and coaching has done nothing to improve upon their lackluster bullpen and rotation depth. You could combine the star-studded lineups of the Yankees and Blue Jays and still have difficulty overcoming the Phillies bullpen and rotation depth. One can only wonder how long this terrible marriage can continue.

Edited by Windy Goodloe