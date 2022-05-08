MLB 2022: How much do season tickets cost for New York Yankees? 

The New York Yankees are the most storied franchise in all of baseball. Twenty seven world championships, 40 American League pennants, and a who's-who of Hall of Fame players have graced the Yankee pinstripes. Calling one of the most famous cities in the world home, the Yankees have built a well-known brand across the world. With just a simple Yankee logo on the cap, it is recognizable in all corners of the globe.

The Yankees have the largest fanbase in all of baseball. Of course many fans would intend to watch the Bronx Bombers in their home stadium. And just like in economics, supply and demand works in baseball stadiums. Yankee Stadium posts one of the most expensive season and single-game tickets in all of baseball. We'll now take a look at the seat prices inside Yankee Stadium.

Season ticket prices: New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium

Based on 2021 data, the New York Yankees' season tickets in Yankee Stadium range from $3,321 to $17,010. The cheapest season seats are in the Terrace Level Outfield that is around $3,321 that is $81 per home game. The most expensive seats are the Field MVP seats which range from $13,608 to $17,010. The price range per game is around $168 to $210 for the Field MVP tier.

Here is a breakdown of the ticket prices for New York Yankees home games based on 2021 data:

Seat Location Price Per Seat Field MVP $13,608-$17,010 Field Level Infield $10,360-$15,390 Field Level Outfield $5,913-$8,748 Main Level Infield $8,748-$10,368 Main Level $5,913-$7,128 Main Level Outfield $4,455 Terrace Level Infield $4,455-$5,670 Terrace Level Outfield $3,321

Of course, season tickets are more expensive than buying a single-game ticket. But if you plan to watch every home game or acquire 81 tickets to share, it's the more economical option.

The tickets in Yankee Stadium are in the top five of the most expensive average ticket prices in the MLB at $78. Tickets for the 2022 home opener of the New York Yankees against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, averaged $183 based on reports. If you're looking to catch homers, Yankee Stadium is one of the most home-run-friendly parks in the league.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Anthony Rizzo’s 292 foot home run is the shortest in MLB History, per Stotcast.



The Yankees first baseman will have his ball put in Cooperstown according to the Commissioner’s office. Anthony Rizzo’s 292 foot home run is the shortest in MLB History, per Stotcast.The Yankees first baseman will have his ball put in Cooperstown according to the Commissioner’s office. https://t.co/BU21GnGDmr

"Anthony Rizzo’s 292 foot home run is the shortest in MLB History, per Stotcast. The Yankees first baseman will have his ball put in Cooperstown according to the Commissioner’s office." - @ New York Porch Sports

Yankee Stadium has the "porch" section that is approximately 314 from home plate. It is part of the Field Level Outfield section. Anthony Rizzo recently found a home there, blasting all three homers of his first career three-home run game within the vicinity of the porch.

