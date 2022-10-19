MLB 2022: Ranking the 10 Hottest MLB Players In the Playoffs

The MLB playoffs are in full swing. As fans, we have been treated to great baseball over the past couple of weeks. Today, we will be counting down the 10 MLB players who have performed the best so far this postseason.

Top 10 players in the MLB Postseason

10. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are one of the teams we expect to make it deep into the MLB postseason.

All-Star slugger Alex Bregman is part of a legendary quartet that features Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and former Astros infielder Carlos Correa. The four combined to play the most combined postseason games by four teammates in MLB history.

So far, Bregman has gone 3-for-15 with a home run and 3 RBI in three postseason games.

Cleveland Guardians were seriously considering shipping Jose Ramirez to the highest bidder last season. Luckily, they came to their senses. Ramirez led the MLB in doubles this season with 44. He is in the prime of his career. The 30-year old has has gone 6-for-27 with a home run and three RBIs this postseason.

8. Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Hard-throwing right-hander Joe Musgrove seems to have found his stride with the San Diego Padres. After stints in both Pittsburgh and Houston, Musgrove came to the Padres in 2020.

Since then, he has turned his career around and earned his first All-Star selection this season. He has allowed only two runs over 13 innings so far this MLB postseason.

7. Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies

Who says you can't perform when you are past your prime? At 32-years old, Jean Segura seems to have rediscovered himself at the plate. The 2016 NL hitting champion has been a huge part of the Philadelphia Phillies' offense this postseason. Segura is hitting .389 with a .976 OPS in six postseason games. He has also scored four runs and driven in three batters.

6. Rafael Montero, Houston Astros

Montero was lights out in the Astros' bullpen this season. The Dominican reliever finished with a 2.37 ERA in 75 appearances. He has allowed no runs and just one hit in 3.1 innings this postseason.

5. Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

When Juan Soto was hit by a pitch in early September, Grisham took over his role in the outfield.

Although the move was temporary, Grisham has fit in perfectly. He has been a sparkplug for the San Diego Padres this season. In the postseason, Grisham has hit 7-for-21 with three home runs and five RBIs.

4. Austin Nola, San Diego Padres

Austin Nola may be the cinderella story of the entire postseason. Drafted in 2008, Nola did not make his MLB debut until 2019. Nola came into his own with the Padres in 2022. He posted a career-high 40 RBI this season. Nola is hitting .381 with 10 hits and two doubles in seven postseason games.

3. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Anyone up for a little sibling rivalry? Austin's brother Aaron has established himself as the ace of the Phillies' rotation. Nola finished third in Cy Young voting in 2018 after posting a 17-6 record and a 2.37 ERA.

So far this postseason, Nola has not allowed a single run in two starts. He has thrown a combined 12.2 innings during that span.

2. Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros

Yuli Gurriel is built for the postseason. The son of former Cuban baseball superstar Lourdes Gurriel Sr., Yuli has made winning a habit in Houston. Gurriel is hitting .400 with six hits and a 1.000 OPS in three games this postseason. He has also been nothing short of a stud at first base. The odds are high that we will see him in the World Series again this year.

1 . Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper is unbelievably clutch. Although the Phillies snuck into the MLB postseason as a Wild Card team, they seem to be the real deal. Harper is by far the best player so far in this postseason.

Harper is 10-for-23 with three home runs and six RBIs through seven games. He has driven in more runs than any player so far this postseason.

These are the best players so far this postseason. Will the list change by the time the World Series rolls around? Only time can tell!

