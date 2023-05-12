MLB 2023 MVP Picks: Top 5 players leading best player race in AL and NL

We're just over a month into the 2023 MLB season. Although there's still a long way to go in the campaign, some players are already showing MVP form.

The MLB has two MVP awards, one for each conference. In MLB.com’s first MVP Award poll of 2023, voters were asked to rank their top five AL and NL players who are early contenders to win the highly-coveted award.

5 Early candidates to win the MLB 2023 MVP in AL

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani

#1. Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels talisman has racked up 66 strikeouts and 20 walks in 46 innings pitched. He also has 41 hits and eight home runs in 140 at-bats.

Ohtani is once again displaying MVP form and will certainly be in the hunt for the honor at the end of the season.

#2. Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop has managed 47 hits and seven home runs in 148 at-bats this season. Franco is averaging an impressive .318 and has become the most important man for his team in the early part of the season.

Moreover, the 23-year-old is putting in some impeccable displays at shortstop.

#3. Matt Chapman

The Toronto Blue Jays baseman is having another stellar season with the bat. Chapman has already recorded 45 hits and five home runs in 133 at-bats while averaging .338.

#4. Randy Arozarena

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder is enjoying an excellent start to the season. Arozarena has recorded 25 hits and nine home runs in 138 at-bats at a .312 average.

#5. Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels center fielder has managed an impressive 26 hits and eight home runs in 139 at-bats this season. Trout has been extremely consistent with his batting this season and is expected to build on his .288 average.

5 Early candidates to win the MLB 2023 MVP in NL

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

#1. Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder is enjoying a stellar run with the bat this season. Acuna has already racked up 50 hits and seven home runs on 144 at-bats with 15 stolen bases.

#2. Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves catcher is in a rich vein of form right now. Murphy has recorded 22 hits and nine home runs in 111 at-bats and is an early contender for the MVP award.

#3. Luis Arraez

The Miami Marlins midfielder has been in red-hot form over the past few weeks. Arraez has managed 49 hits and one home run in 123 at-bats this season at a .398 average.

#4. Max Muncy

The Los Angeles Dodgers star got off to a flyer this season but his performances with the bat have been rather below par over the past few weeks. Nonetheless, Muncy has recorded 23 hits and smashed 12 home runs in 110 at-bats.

#5. Mookie Betts

The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder is enjoying a great season with the bat. Betts has 34 hits and seven home runs in 138 at-bats with a .246 average.

Although the five-time Silver Slugger winner has had a dip in form since last week, he is expected to pick up the pace and propel his team into the playoffs this season.

