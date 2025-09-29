MLB 2025 postseason: World Series odds for Yankees, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and more

The MLB postseason is officially here, and with October baseball comes one big question: Which team will survive the gauntlet and hoist the World Series trophy? Sportsbooks have released updated futures odds, and the race is wide open with multiple heavyweights and dark horses vying for the crown.

The Favorites

The Philadelphia Phillies (+425) have been here before, and they’re tired of just being close. Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner give them a superstar backbone, and Cristoper Sanchez is the kind of arm you want in a must-win game. Philly’s lineup has October thunder, and that’s why they sit as the favorites, but can they finally finish the job this time?

Right behind them are the Seattle Mariners (+450), who feel like a team of destiny. Julio Rodriguez has become one of the most electric young stars in the game, and the rotation, with Luis Castillo and George Kirby at the top, gives them October firepower. But the X-factor is Cal Raleigh, who just put up a jaw-dropping 60-homer season, rewriting the record books for catchers and giving Seattle a middle-order bat that can flip any series with one swing.

Then there are the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500). It feels like every year they enter as a contender, but this season has been different, with pitching injuries reshaping the rotation. Still, when you’ve got Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts in the same lineup, the ceiling is sky-high. The question is whether the arms behind them can survive the October gauntlet.

The Contenders

The Toronto Blue Jays (+750) enter as one of the most intriguing picks. Their lineup, anchored by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, has postseason pop, and if Kevin Gausman and Eric Lauer deliver, Toronto has the upside to shock the bracket.

The Milwaukee Brewers (+750) share the same odds, leaning on their elite pitching. Quinn Priester, Freddy Peralta, and a deep bullpen give them a puncher’s chance in any series.

The New York Yankees (+800) round out the near-top tier. Aaron Judge’s power is always a threat to change games instantly, and Max Fried has steadied the rotation, and Carlos Rodon offers flashes, yet the lack of a true ace looms large, leaving Judge’s bat as both their greatest weapon and their biggest gamble.

The Dark Horses

The San Diego Padres (+1300) and Chicago Cubs (+1400) sit in the mid-tier, both carrying young talent and streaky lineups. San Diego’s pitching is better positioned, while Chicago has relied on timely hitting to reach October.

Further down, the Detroit Tigers (+1600) and Boston Red Sox (+2200) represent potential spoilers. Boston’s young core has flashed upside, while Detroit has leaned on Tarik Skubal’s breakout as its ace.

The Longshots

If you’re looking for pure value plays, the Cleveland Guardians (+3000) and Cincinnati Reds (+3500) are the deepest longshots still alive. Both teams feature exciting young cores but face tough matchups against deeper, playoff-tested rosters.

