San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is on track to complete one of his most stellar seasons in defense. Tatis Jr. has showcased his defensive might day in and day out. He has a great hunger to chase after fly balls, and no wall is too high for the 6-foot-3 power-packed Dominican.

Padres fans are in wonder as their star player keeps the crowd in awe with his prowess, culminating in a memorable catch that might very well be the turning point in his Gold Glove quest. MLB analyst Fuzzy was all praise for the towering Dominican's defensive might in the right outfield.

Fuzzy said:

"He has 28 defensive run saves in right field. He is one of the few players in Major League Baseball history to have a 25-25-25 season, that's 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 25 defensive run saves."

Tatis Jr.'s athletic prowess, which formerly made him such a seductive shortstop, has already turned him into a superb defensive outfielder. That was always going to be the case since the player is among the quickest in baseball, has one of the strongest throwing arms and has no qualms about launching himself across the field in search of a batted ball.

Additionally, moving to the outfield would simplify the plays he would need to execute and give him more time to respond to the ball as it is hit. When it comes down to it, Fernando Tatis Jr. is practically unrivaled at running, catching and throwing.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a defensive might in the OF for the Padres

With an astounding 28 defensive runs saved this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been at the pinnacle of brilliance in right field, topping all MLB right fielders. No other player playing in the right field even comes close.

Tatis Jr. has enthusiastically accepted the task of making the adjustment to the outfield, which has been a revelation for him and the Padres franchise.

Tatis Jr. is one of the few players who can still rank among the best in the league on both sides of the ball despite everything he has been through, both self-inflicted and not.

Ask Mookie Betts or Mike Trout about what typically happens when that potential materializes: an MVP award may be on the cards for the Padres outfielder.