MLB Controversies of the Week: Clayton Kershaw’s controversial message on Pride cap, Wander Franco charged with gun possession amid ongoing sexual assault case, and more

While the MLB season is in full flow, so is the action off the field. With Pride Month going on, it was bound to bring out some controversies, and there's also some development on a Tampa Bay Rays star in his ongoing allegations in his native country.

Let's touch upon several controversies brewed this week, one by one.

Clayton Kershaw stirs debate with Pride cap message

During the Dodgers’ Pride Night matchup with the Giants, 10-time All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was seen in the dugout wearing a rainbow-themed Dodgers cap.

However, what the addition of “Gen 9:12‑16” (Genesis 9:12–16), referencing God’s covenant with Noah and the rainbow, sparked a controversy.

It isn't the first time Kershaw has found himself on the wrong side of support for inclusion and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2023, he had protested the award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and pushed for a “Christian Faith and Family Day.”

Wander Franco charged with gun possession amid sexual assault trial

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who's in the middle of an ongoing sexual assault trial in the Dominican Republic, has been charged with alleged illegal firearm possession.

Prosecutors say that a Glock 19 was found in his vehicle during a fall 2024 altercation. Franco's lawyer disputes, though, saying that it belongs and is registered to his uncle.

It adds to Franco's already serious charges, including sexual and commercial exploitation of a minor, human trafficking and kidnapping.

If convicted on all counts, Franco could face up to 30 years in prison.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. vs. Maikel Garcia reignites their rivalry

Last Tuesday, during the game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, the rivalry between Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Maikel Garcia escalated.

During an attempt to steal third base, Chisholm's helmet was knocked off after a harsh tag by Garcia, resulting in a neck injury to the Yankees star.

During the live broadcast, Chisholm can be heard saying to the third base coach:

“Imma tell you one more time... if he tags me like that one more time, imma smack the f**k outta him.”

After the game, Garcia had a response:

“I’m waiting for it. ... It’s just talk.”

John Smoltz slams Kike Hernández pitching

John Smoltz didn't like it one bit when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a pitching change in the sixth inning of the game against the San Diego Padres.

As it was a blowout game, with the Padres leading 9-0, position player Kike Hernandez was brought in to pitch so that the Dodgers bullpen could be saved.

It wasn't the first time the Dodgers have done so in 2025, and many other teams are also doing something similar. That led Hall of Famer Smoltz to call the move "embarrassing:"

“I think it’s the most embarrassing thing in sports… if we’re having it at this alarming rate… baseball needs to do something about it.”

Hernandez would pitch 2.1 innings, allowing one earned run.

