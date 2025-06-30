MLB Controversies of the Week: Ketel Marte breaks silence on fan incident, Aaron Boone blames Jose Trevino for Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s ejection, and more

This past week, MLB has gone through a lot of twists and turns, with shocking revelations, confrontations and even legal notices on certain incidents. Starting with Ketel Marte’s reveal on a fan incident to NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone standing up for his team, there was no table unturned.

The MLB world heard the final decision on the ongoing Wander Franco sexual abuse case. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians and the Toronto Blue Jays had their hands full with bench-clearing incidents and an intentional hit by pitch.

Additionally, baseball fans were surprised to learn of San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. suing Big League Advance on claims of “illegal financial schemes.” Let’s take a look at each of the incidents in detail:

Ketel Marte opens up about White Sox’s fan comment before emotional meltdown

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte went through a lot this past week. The MLB world came together in support of the second baseman after he broke down in tears on the field during a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Following his return to Arizona, he revealed what actually went down in Chicago. He said that a fan yelled that he had texted his late mother, Elpidia, a night before she had died in a car accident in 2017.

“We have to do something about the fans; they’re going too far. They always shout things about me, but not about my mother. Everyone knows that my mother died in an accident. … They always shout things at me but I don’t pay attention, but when they talk about my mother, it’s a different story.”

Immediately after the incident, the White Sox banned the fan from all MLB ballparks. They also showed their support with a heartfelt message on the billboard during the game. In Arizona, on Ketel Marte’s return, fans honored Marte with a standing ovation.

Aaron Boone blames Jose Trevino for Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s ejection

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't take kindly to his team’s ex-catcher, Jose Trevino, during their outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds. He didn't back down on saying that Trevino egged the umpire Mark Wegner on ejecting Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the game.

“I’m a little down on Trevy right now. I think he contributed to the (Jazz Chisholm Jr.) ejection, too. I think he got (umpire) Mark (Wegner) looking in that direction.”

The incident took place in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s game, where Trevino was caught chatting with the umpire moments before Chisholm’s ejection. Chisholm was already hot after striking out over a controversial at-bat.

However, Trevino rejected the idea of intentional interference, saying that they were teammates before and he wouldn’t do that to him. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t seem mind his ex-teammate riling him up and even noted that it was “pretty funny”.

Wander Franco receives 2-year prison sentence

New details emerged in Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco’s sexual abuse case after the court ordered a suspended two-year prison sentence. He has been on the restricted list after his career took a turn for the worse in 2023, when he was convicted of a sexual assault case.

Franco was found guilty on several charges, including abuse, an illegal relationship with a 14-year-old, exploitation and human trafficking. The mother of the 14-year-old received a 10-year prison sentence for agreeing to Franco's illegal relationship.

Franco apparently paid thousands of dollars to convince the mother, which was later found during a house raid. As of now, it doesn’t seem like Franco will be standing in the MLB spotlight anytime soon.

Jose Ramirez blames Kevin Gausman for intentional hit by pitch

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez changed his tune and blamed Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman after being hit by a pitch. The incident took place on Thursday during the fourth inning when a 95 mph fastball drilled Ramirez on his right elbow.

“I was surprised he hit me because we weren’t throwing at Guerrero," he said. "We were just trying to throw strikes to Guerrero. But he threw at me. Everyone knows that. It’s part of the game. The only reason I didn’t charge the mound was because I couldn’t move my right arm.”

Ramirez had initially said that he didn’t think it was intentional but took back his words. He thought that it was a revenge hit following Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s hit by pitch in the third inning by Tanner Bibee.

Fernando Tatis Jr. files lawsuit against Big League Advance

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. sued Big League Advance last Monday over claims of “illegal financial schemes” and “shady business deals”. Tatis owes the BLA $34 million following his contract signing at the age of 17.

Tatis’ lawyers accused the organization of luring in young athletes with huge sums of money and trapping them with illegal dealings. He said that it’s not just a battle for himself but also for young players who might fall victim.

"I'm fighting this battle not just for myself but for everyone still chasing their dream and hoping to provide a better life for their family. I want to help protect those young players who don't yet know how to protect themselves from these predatory lenders and illegal financial schemes."

"Kids' focus should be on their passion for baseball, not dodging shady business deals."

The Big League Advance hasn't commented on the incident. Following Fernando Tatis Jr.’s media availability, he declined any further comments on the case.

