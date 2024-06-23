MLB DFS: Top Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz & more for June 23

All but two MLB teams are slated to play on Sunday, June 23, which is great news for any Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players. The best hitters should be in the lineup and there are more than a few good pitchers tabbed to start. Here's who should be on your radar for June 23.

Top pitchers for MLB DFS June 23

Paul Skenes ($10000 on DraftKings, $10400 on FanDuel)

Every time Paul Skenes pitches, he should be in everyone's DFS lineups. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace is 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Even in a smaller sample size, he already has 53 strikeouts. He has a good matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays as well.

Nick Lodolo ($9200 on DraftKings, $10500 on FanDuel)

Nick Lodolo is a good DFS pick today (image credit: IMAGN)

Nick Lodolo is having a fantastic season for the Cincinnati Reds. He is 8-2 with a sterling 2.76 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He also has 70 strikeouts, so pick him up for your DFS lineups on June 23.

Sonny Gray ($10500 on DraftKings, $10700 on Fanduel)

Sonny Gray is another pitcher that should probably be in lineups if he's pitching. The St. Louis Cardinals ace is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts this year, an excellent season thus far.

Top Hitters for MLB DFS June 23

Elly De La Cruz ($6000 on DraftKings, $4100 on FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz is a rare talent who can hit the ball 485 feet and run faster than pretty much anyone else in the sport. On any given day, he could put up an incredible stat line, so you should have the Reds star for fantasy.

Riley Greene ($4900 on DraftKings, $3100 on FanDuel)

Riley Greene is a good DFS pick (image credit: IMAGN)

Riley Greene has been one of the few good Detroit Tigers hitters this year. He has 14 home runs and a .838 OPS. The Tigers offense has struggled, but you can safely pick up Greene today.

Jarren Duran ($5300 on DraftKings, $3600 on FanDuel)

Jarren Duran has quietly put together a very good season for the Boston Red Sox. The outfielder has a .283 batting average, 34 RBI, and a .826 OPS. Pick him up today.

Budget picks for MLB DFS June 23

TJ Friedl ($4100 on DraftKings, $3300 on FanDuel)

TJ Friedl hasn't been great this year for the Reds, but he's been solid at times. For the discounted price he's currently available at on daily fantasy sites, the options are pretty limited otherwise.

Jarred Kelenic ($3400 on DraftKings, $2800 on FanDuel)

Jarred Kelenic is a good budget pick (image credit: IMAGN)

Jarred Kelenic has slowly rounded into form for the Atlanta Braves. The outfielder is hitting .269 and has a .744 OPS. Neither are spectacular numbers, but they've improved of late.

Bryan Reynolds ($4000 on DraftKings, $3200 on FanDuel)

Bryan Reynolds has also slowly been turning his season around. His batting average is up to .271 and his OPS is nearly .800. With 11 home runs and 42 RBI, the Pittsburgh Pirates star is a good budget pick.