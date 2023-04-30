The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their spectacular start to the season with back-to-back wins on Friday. The club recorded wins number 19 and 20 of the year after defeating the Washington Nationals in a double header at Nationals Park.

With nearly 20 per cent of the season complete, the Pirates hold the best record in the National League. Their 20-8 record gives them a 1.5 game lead in the division. The club have also won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Pirates surge has been driven by a productive offense that is doing all the little things. The team leads the NL with 154 runs scored, an average of 5.5 runs per game. Only three MLB teams have scored more runs this season. They also rank first in the NL in run differential (+53).

MLB fans couldn't help but got caught up in the buzz surrounding this Pittsburgh Pirates team. Fans are hoping the club can continue this extraordinary run.

Bloggerl @Bloggerl @MLBONFOX Unbelievable. I hope the owners are watching this! @MLBONFOX Unbelievable. I hope the owners are watching this!

Nico @nico_w1992 @MLBONFOX This team might actually win the World Series. That’s crazy to think about. @MLBONFOX This team might actually win the World Series. That’s crazy to think about.

The return of fan favorite Andrew McCutchen was the story of the offseason for the Pirates. The veteran hitter was drafted by the organization in 2005 and has spent over a decade in western Pennsylvania. His presence in the clubhouse has been a major boost for this young lineup.

McCutchen has a .258/.355./.483 slash line and has five home runs and 14 RBIs this season.

Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been a key figure for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023

Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates high fives teammates after scoring at Nationals Park

The team as a whole has been exceptional, but Bryan Reynolds has been key to the Pittsburgh Pirates' early run.

The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension with the club last week.

Reynolds has been one of the team's most productive offensive players over the past three seasons.

Last year, he finished with a .262/.345/.461 slash line. He recorded 27 home runs, 62 RBIs and led the lineup with 142 hits.

The powerful switch hitter is off to another strong start in 2023. Over his first 26 games, he has already recorded five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Similar to the young Baltimore Orioles of last year, the Pirates are the feel-good story of the season. Not much was expected from this lineup at the start of the year. They continue to prove the doubters wrong. If they can continue their exceptional form, this team could make a push for their first division title since 1992, when they were part of the NL East.

