The Los Angeles Angels have three players who have been in MVP races in their careers in Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. When the three of them joined forces, many MLB fans felt like the Angels might finally contend. That hadn't really happened until this year.
Ohtani has gone scorched earth after Aaron Judge won the MVP last year, blasting 30 home runs before the break and putting up Cy Young-like numbers. Trout has struggled but is still a very good player and Rendon is finally healthy.
After blasting his second home run of the season, MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis laughed about Rendon's MVP prospects. It's a runaway race for Ohtani, but Rendon's blast made Carrabis think of the joke.
MLB fans either joined in on the joke or made sure that the world knows it's Ohtani's award to lose- not Rendon's.
Rendon hasn't been particularly good this season, but he has been healthy and contributing. If he can possibly stay healthy and continue at a decent pace, then the Angels may be able to make the playoffs.
Shohei Ohtani will win MVP, not Anthony Rendon
Unless Shohei Ohtani stops playing right this second or strikes out every at bat and gives up five runs a game from here on out, no one, not Anthony Rendon, not Aaron Judge, not Yordan Alvarez and not even Mike Trout, will usurp the MVP from him.
After Judge went on a historic pace last year en route to an MVP award, Ohtani is leaving no doubt. He's on a similar pace as Judge was when he broke the AL home run record last year and he's been an elite pitcher. He is the easy favorite right now.