Create

MLB fans joke about Anthony Rendon as Angels slugger knocks in second home run of the year: "He still plays?!?"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 02, 2023 18:42 GMT
MLB fans laughed about Anthony Rendon
MLB fans laughed about Anthony Rendon's season

The Los Angeles Angels have three players who have been in MVP races in their careers in Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. When the three of them joined forces, many MLB fans felt like the Angels might finally contend. That hadn't really happened until this year.

Ohtani has gone scorched earth after Aaron Judge won the MVP last year, blasting 30 home runs before the break and putting up Cy Young-like numbers. Trout has struggled but is still a very good player and Rendon is finally healthy.

After blasting his second home run of the season, MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis laughed about Rendon's MVP prospects. It's a runaway race for Ohtani, but Rendon's blast made Carrabis think of the joke.

Anthony Rendon said wait a damn minute in regards to that American League MVP race. https://t.co/A9genXva9G

MLB fans either joined in on the joke or made sure that the world knows it's Ohtani's award to lose- not Rendon's.

@Jared_Carrabis Really is a tight race with him and that one other guy on his team
He still plays?!? @Jrobby5 twitter.com/jared_carrabis…
@Jared_Carrabis Stop. There is no race. It’s done deal already.
@Jared_Carrabis What's his ERA?
@Jared_Carrabis Love seeing teammates battle it out for that MVP!
@Jared_Carrabis He’s pulled within 60 of the AL single season HR record👀
@Jared_Carrabis The Anthony Rendon Comeback Player of the Year train has made a few stops, but I’m still riding
@Jared_Carrabis I forgot he still played. Angels are the kings of bad contracts.
@Jared_Carrabis 0.1 WAR and only up from there can’t count him out
@Jared_Carrabis 2nd home run of the year?? Better watch out!
@Jared_Carrabis Ohtani getting all these pitches to hit cuz Rendon is putting fear in the hearts of pitchers.

Rendon hasn't been particularly good this season, but he has been healthy and contributing. If he can possibly stay healthy and continue at a decent pace, then the Angels may be able to make the playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani will win MVP, not Anthony Rendon

Unless Shohei Ohtani stops playing right this second or strikes out every at bat and gives up five runs a game from here on out, no one, not Anthony Rendon, not Aaron Judge, not Yordan Alvarez and not even Mike Trout, will usurp the MVP from him.

Shohei Ohtani will be MVP and not Anthony Rendon
Shohei Ohtani will be MVP and not Anthony Rendon

After Judge went on a historic pace last year en route to an MVP award, Ohtani is leaving no doubt. He's on a similar pace as Judge was when he broke the AL home run record last year and he's been an elite pitcher. He is the easy favorite right now.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...