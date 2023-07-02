The Los Angeles Angels have three players who have been in MVP races in their careers in Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. When the three of them joined forces, many MLB fans felt like the Angels might finally contend. That hadn't really happened until this year.

Ohtani has gone scorched earth after Aaron Judge won the MVP last year, blasting 30 home runs before the break and putting up Cy Young-like numbers. Trout has struggled but is still a very good player and Rendon is finally healthy.

After blasting his second home run of the season, MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis laughed about Rendon's MVP prospects. It's a runaway race for Ohtani, but Rendon's blast made Carrabis think of the joke.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Anthony Rendon said wait a damn minute in regards to that American League MVP race. Anthony Rendon said wait a damn minute in regards to that American League MVP race. https://t.co/A9genXva9G

MLB fans either joined in on the joke or made sure that the world knows it's Ohtani's award to lose- not Rendon's.

Mike @KenleyPlsClose @Jared_Carrabis Really is a tight race with him and that one other guy on his team @Jared_Carrabis Really is a tight race with him and that one other guy on his team

NMR Sports @NMRsports30 @Jared_Carrabis He’s pulled within 60 of the AL single season HR record @Jared_Carrabis He’s pulled within 60 of the AL single season HR record👀

Trot @HaloHangover @Jared_Carrabis The Anthony Rendon Comeback Player of the Year train has made a few stops, but I’m still riding @Jared_Carrabis The Anthony Rendon Comeback Player of the Year train has made a few stops, but I’m still riding

Johnnie Williams @JohnnieTweets @Jared_Carrabis I forgot he still played. Angels are the kings of bad contracts. @Jared_Carrabis I forgot he still played. Angels are the kings of bad contracts.

Jebediah Despacito @SteezerMillan @Jared_Carrabis 0.1 WAR and only up from there can’t count him out @Jared_Carrabis 0.1 WAR and only up from there can’t count him out

Woogie @REALwoganowski @Jared_Carrabis Ohtani getting all these pitches to hit cuz Rendon is putting fear in the hearts of pitchers. @Jared_Carrabis Ohtani getting all these pitches to hit cuz Rendon is putting fear in the hearts of pitchers.

Rendon hasn't been particularly good this season, but he has been healthy and contributing. If he can possibly stay healthy and continue at a decent pace, then the Angels may be able to make the playoffs.

Shohei Ohtani will win MVP, not Anthony Rendon

Unless Shohei Ohtani stops playing right this second or strikes out every at bat and gives up five runs a game from here on out, no one, not Anthony Rendon, not Aaron Judge, not Yordan Alvarez and not even Mike Trout, will usurp the MVP from him.

Shohei Ohtani will be MVP and not Anthony Rendon

After Judge went on a historic pace last year en route to an MVP award, Ohtani is leaving no doubt. He's on a similar pace as Judge was when he broke the AL home run record last year and he's been an elite pitcher. He is the easy favorite right now.

Poll : 0 votes