MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 catchers to avoid in drafts ahead of new season

Opening Day for the 2024 season is set to take place on March 28th, however, preparation for the MLB fantasy season starts now. Experienced fantasy managers know that it is never too early to begin researching players for the upcoming season.

When it comes to MLB fantasy baseball, it is not only about which players managers should draft, but equally as important, ones that they should avoid. This second group of players can range from superstars to prospects, which makes early-season preparation so important.

Here's a look at five catchers to avoid in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - J.T. Realmuto

This may not go over well with some fantasy managers, but it may be in owners' best interest to let someone else select J.T. Realmuto this upcoming season. He has remained productive with the Philadelphia Phillies, however, given the draft capital it will take to land Realmuto, it may be better to address other positions first.

"J.T. Realmuto finds himself as a catcher to fade in dynasty fantasy baseball for 2024, according to Baseball America. #Phillies @EdwardEng2023" - @FS_TBOH

Don't get me wrong, J.T. Realmuto will likely continue to perform like an All-Star this upcoming season, but given the growing depth at the catcher position, the price tag may be too high. Managers may be able to land compared production later in drafts.

#2 - Christian Vazquez

Christian Vazquez has enjoyed a successful MLB career, winning two World Series titles over his nine seasons, but his best days may be behind him. In 102 games last season with the Minnesota Twins, Vazquez managed a .223 batting average with six home runs and 32 RBIs. He may see action, but it won't likely be valuable during the 2024 MLB fantasy season.

#3 - Henry Davis

It may be tempting to select the former first-overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, it all depends on the price tag. Given Henry Davis' lack of production last season, as well as the likelihood that he may not have a prominent, everyday role, it may be best to leave Davis in the free agent pool. That being said, he is worth monitoring given his prospect pedigree. Draft with caution.

"Wow, out of nowhere. Henry Davis was already expected to show up to spring training as a catcher and now this solidifies it." - @Roto_Frank

#4 - Danny Jansen

Don't get me wrong, Danny Jansen has been a solid streaming option at the catcher position for years, however, his availability makes him a headache at times. Now entering the seventh season in the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays catcher has only appeared in over 100 games once in his career. He should continue to offer MLB fantasy managers with home run power, but not much else.

#5 - Gary Sanchez

Gary Sanchez has been a polarizing figure in the MLB fantasy world for most of his career. The current free agent is yet to sign with a club, though he will likely land somewhere before the new season.

"Gary Sánchez in 2023 -- 19 homers in 75 games." - @Newmdawg

Last season with the San Diego Padres, Sanchez proved that there is still some juice in his bat, hitting 19 home runs. That being said, that is all that he offers as his batting average could offset any home runs that he adds.

