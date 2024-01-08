MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 draft risers following massive offseason moves

Although Spring Training has yet to begin, many fans have been scouring the MLB fantasy rankings in order to prepare for their upcoming seasons. Fantasy baseball has been a staple for many fans for years, and preparation can be the difference between a title or nothing.

One of the ways that some owners gain an edge over their opponents is by uncovering which players' values have increased thanks to a trade or free agent signing. When it comes to MLB fantasy rankings, a change of environment could change a player's fortune when it comes to the draft season.

Top 5 players who have shot up the MLB fantasy rankings this offseason

#1 - Teoscar Hernandez

It's safe to say that the offseason has belonged to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club has been able to land some of the biggest names on the open market, including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. These additions have made them a true World Series favorite entering the new campaign.

Their odds only increased this week when the team reached an agreement with free agent slugger Teoscar Hernandez. The hard-hitting outfielder should see an uptick in his counting stats batting behind the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts.

#2 - Chris Sale

One of the most successful pitchers of his generation, Chris Sale has struggled with his health in recent seasons. However, if he can remain on the field this upcoming season, Sale should thrive with the Atlanta Braves. Joining one of the top teams in baseball will directly impact his win-loss record, which should help him rise up draft boards this fantasy season.

#3 - Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez may be the biggest beneficiary of a change in environment this offseason. After pitching well last year for the lowly Detroit Tigers, Rodriguez signed a four-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Like Sale, moving to a more competitive team will only help his numbers this upcoming campaign. Look for Rodriguez to rise the MLB fantasy rankings following his move to Arizona.

#4 - Michael King

Michael King has emerged as a viable starting pitcher in the MLB after spending the majority of his time in the bullpen. Although there are a number of questions surrounding the San Diego Padres this upcoming season, the team will rely upon King as a piece of their rotation.

There was uncertainty surrounding his role with the New York Yankees, however, following his move to the San Diego Padres, King should see his name rise in the MLB fantasy rankings as he will slide into a starter role.

#5 - Alex Verdugo

If Alex Verdugo is to rise up the MLB fantasy rankings, it might be narrative-based. The veteran outfielder may find himself in a desirable spot with the New York Yankees this upcoming season.

After a difficult tenure with the Boston Red Sox, Verdugo seems motivated and determined to prove his former club and manager wrong. Plus, playing for the Yankees tends to benefit players when it comes to draft season.

