MLB Home Run Leaders in 2022: Listing top 10 hitters of the season

Some of the biggest storylines of the 2022 MLB season were focused on the most exciting play in baseball, the home run. Not only were fans treated to Albert Pujols and his quest for 700 career home runs, but also witnessed Aaron Judge break the AL record.

En route to his first career MVP award, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season home run record, launching 62. Not only did he set the AL record, but also the Yankees franchise record, surpassing Roger Maris in the process.

While Judge was the MLB leader in long balls, there were several other players around the league launching baseballs over the fence. The league as a whole hit 5,215 total HRs, roughly 700 less than the 2021 season. However, fans were still treated to plenty of power throughout the year.

Of the top 10 power leaders in 2022, there are some familiar faces such as Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, but also some lesser-known sluggers such as Rowdy Tellez. Here is a list of the top 10 HR leaders from last season.

PLAYER NAME TEAM HOME RUN TOTAL 1. Aaron Judge New York Yankees 62 2. Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies 46 3. Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels 40 4. Pete Alonso New York Mets 40 5. Austin Riley Atlanta Braves 38 6. Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros 37 7. Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 36 8. Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers 35 9. Rowdy Tellez Milwaukee Brewers 35 10. Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals 35

Power swings didn't slow down in the postseason, with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins all hitting six homers to lead the postseason. Harrison Bader finished the playoffs with five, while Manny Machado and Jeremy Pena each hit four.

A look at Aaron Judge's historic 62 home run season

The New York Yankees superstar had one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history. Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris for the franchise and the American League's single-season homer record with 62. The record-breaking season helped Judge win the American League MVP.

The debate leading up to the American League MVP Award showdown between Judge and Shohei Ohtani was fierce. Both camps defended their stars online, finding any excuse as to why the other player was undeserving of the award.

It turns out that it was only a tight race in the eyes of fans, as MLB voters favored the Yankees superstar. Aaron Judge received 28 out of a possible 30 first-place votes.

